Morocco is at risk of going red while Spain and Greece will stay amber in the next traffic light travel review, a Covid data expert has predicted.

Journalist and data specialist Tim White made his predictions about the next green, amber and red list moves in a detailed thread on Twitter.

His Morocco predictions come after an “eyewatering” 6 per cent of travellers arriving from the North African country tested positive.

Holiday favourite the Maldives has a strong case for being moved to the amber list, White believes, following a drop in cases.

“Spain, Greece and their islands shouldn’t be going red,” tweeted White. He noted that Greece has seen a 9 per cent drop in cases since last week, while in Spain, infections have dropped by 29 per cent.

White also predicted that a huge surge in cases in Mexico would keep the country on the red list.

