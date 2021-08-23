Travel news – live: Caribbean countries at risk of joining red list as 80 travel testing firms receive warning
Few countries are likely to be upgraded to green in the next travel update, predict experts
A number of Caribbean islands are at risk of joining the red list in the next travel update, while few countries are expected to go green, according to expert analysis.
Looking at the latest Covid case rates, experts have predicted that Jamaica, St Lucia and Dominica, plus the north African nation of Morocco, could be downgraded from amber to red at the UK government’s review of the traffic light lists, expected later this week.
The analysis from the PC Agency also suggested that eight green destinations could move down to amber, reports The Telegraph: Israel, Croatia, Madeira, Lithuania and Montserrat, and the Caribbean islands of Anguilla, Antigua and Turks and Caicos.
Just five destinations were predicted to be in line for a green upgrade from amber: Poland, Bhutan, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile 82 “cowboy” travel testing firms have been issued a warning for advertising misleading prices.
Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said 82 businesses were being sent a two-strike warning while a further 57 were being removed from gov.uk’s “find a travel test provider” page altogether.
When is the next review of the travel traffic light lists?
Previous updates to government’s green, amber and red lists - its so-called “traffic-light” system for international travel - took place on 3 and 24 June, 14 July and 4 August.
The lists are updated “every three weeks”. The next review is likely to happen on 25 or 26 August, with changes coming into effect on the following Sunday or Monday.
Amendments to the lists will be informed by public health advice, including the Joint Biosecurity Centre’s assessment of the latest data.
Experts split on red list predictions
Three Caribbean islands are at risk of joining the red list at the UK government’s next review of the traffic light lists for travel, according to new analysis.
The popular north African country of Morocco could also slide into the high-risk “red” category, the PC Agency has predicted in its assessment, along with Jamaica, St Lucia and Dominica.
However, The Independent’s own travel correspondent, Simon Calder, believes it is “extremely unlikely” that Jamaica will be shunted into the red list at the upcoming review.
“While infection rates on the island have risen six-fold in the past month, they remain well below half of those in the UK,” he said. “Variants of concern do not appear to be a significant issue.”
‘Cowboy’ testing firms given two-strike warning
More than 80 private travel testing companies have been warned over listing prices on the government’s official website which are lower than those offered on their own sites at the point of checkout.
Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said 82 businesses were being sent a two-strike warning while a further 57 were being removed from gov.uk’s “find a travel test provider” page altogether.
Brands will be removed from the list if they fail to take action within three days of strike one as part of the new two-strike policy, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.
“It is absolutely unacceptable for any private testing company to be taking advantage of holidaymakers and today’s action clamps down on this cowboy behaviour,” Mr Javid said in a statement about the issue.
