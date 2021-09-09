The UK’s “traffic light” travel system could be scrapped from next month, according to industry figures.

A source “briefed on the proposal” told The Telegraph yesterday: “It’s about whether you are vaccinated or not, rather than the country you are travelling to.

“What it means is that green and amber disappear and only vaccination status will count for where you travel. For a vaccinated person, just as now all countries apart from red are ‘green’.

“For an unvaccinated person, it means that your travel to a green country might be slightly more difficult.

“There’s a potential psychological boost in that a lot of people think travel to amber is risky whereas if it disappeared, people may be more willing to travel to X, Y or Z.

“It could also incentivise people to get vaccinated. There’s been a slowdown in the rate of vaccination, particularly among younger people and that’s a way to encourage take-up.”

In other news, Ryanair is launching six new routes from Birmingham Airport, including Lisbon and Vilnius, in newly green-listed Lithuania.

