Travel news – live: Traffic light system will end in October, sources suggest as Ryanair launches new flights
‘Only vaccination status will count’ in the new system, said one source
The UK’s “traffic light” travel system could be scrapped from next month, according to industry figures.
A source “briefed on the proposal” told The Telegraph yesterday: “It’s about whether you are vaccinated or not, rather than the country you are travelling to.
“What it means is that green and amber disappear and only vaccination status will count for where you travel. For a vaccinated person, just as now all countries apart from red are ‘green’.
“For an unvaccinated person, it means that your travel to a green country might be slightly more difficult.
“There’s a potential psychological boost in that a lot of people think travel to amber is risky whereas if it disappeared, people may be more willing to travel to X, Y or Z.
“It could also incentivise people to get vaccinated. There’s been a slowdown in the rate of vaccination, particularly among younger people and that’s a way to encourage take-up.”
In other news, Ryanair is launching six new routes from Birmingham Airport, including Lisbon and Vilnius, in newly green-listed Lithuania.
Ask Simon Calder your travel questions
Ever since the latest travel update on 26 August, there have been hints that international travel is starting to open up again, albeit cautiously.
On Tuesday, Canada started receiving fully vaccinated international visitors, a move that countries such as Switzerland, Germany and Belgium have also embraced.
US travellers have had a step backwards, however, as the EU moved the country to its ‘unsafe’ list due to the high number of Covid cases - prompting countries including Italy, Denmark and Sweden to up their restrictions for testing and quarantine for travellers from the States.
So, should you ignore the risk and book your next holiday? Join The Independent’s travel correspondent, Simon Calder, tomorrow, 10 September at 1pm, when he’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions about all the latest rules and restrictions.
Ask your questions in the comments section here, then follow the event live tomorrow:
Travel expert Simon Calder will answer your questions live
Simon Calder takes your questions on what’s next for travel this autumn and winter
