Border restrictions are tightening around the world as the omicron variant takes hold
Hong Kong and Ecuador are the two latest destinations to tighten their entry rules in the face of the new variant of concern, omicron.
Stricter border controls and harsher quarantine rules are being introduced across the globe in response to the new variant.
Hong Kong is barring non-residents from Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Zambia, as well as all travellers who have visited Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Israel, and Italy in the past 21 days.
Meanwhile Ecuador has closed its borders to arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Egypt, Mozambique, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Namibia.
This follows Hong Kong banning arrivals from eight southern African countries last week.
From today, the UK government is demanding PCR tests for travel, just weeks after cheaper antigen (or lateral flow) tests were permitted.
PCR tests are vital for genomic sequencing, the process needed to detect the variant of the virus which causes each infection.
Simon Calder to answer your travel questions
As travel confusion builds once again around different border rules and quarantine requirements in destinations around the world, it’s a worrying time to be booking a holiday.
The Independent’s travel correspondent, Simon Calder, is following all of the changes amid the new variant and surging cases this winter, and is hosting a Zoom event this Wednesday, 1 December.
In the one-hour, evening event, Simon will look at the key issues for travellers as we move into 2022, and answer your burning holiday questions.
Travel expert Simon Calder to answer your questions at exclusive live event
Find out the future of traffic light-less travel in this free evening with The Independent’s travel correspondent
City breaks in the Netherlands hit by new curfew
The Netherlands announced harsher local restrictions on Friday, amid a surge in Covid cases this autumn.
While the country has stopped short of imposing a full lockdown, a substantial new curfew - plus government advice to “stay at home as much as possible” is likely to decimate winter breaks and holidays in the country, which is especially popular for atmospheric city breaks in hotspots such as Amsterdam.
So what does this mean for travellers to the Netherlands?
Read the full story here:
Netherlands travel rules: what are the restrictions for tourists?
A strict curfew has been put in place from 28 November
