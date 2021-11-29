Japan has closed its borders to all international travellers amid fears that the newly identified omicron variant of Covid-19 could be more transmissible and reduce the efficacy of vaccines.

Stricter border controls and travel restrictions are being introduced across the globe in response to the latest variant of concern.

The UK has reintroduced day two PCR tests for all inbound travellers, including those who are fully vaccinated, along with a mandatory quarantine while arrivals await their results.

In addition to the six southern African countries unexpectedly added to the UK’s red list last week - South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia - a further four nations have been given red status.

As of 4am on Sunday, UK and Irish residents returning to England from Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola must also pay to isolate in an approved quarantine hotel for 10 days.

Follow all the latest travel news below: