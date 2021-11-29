Travel news – live: Japan shuts borders over Covid variant fears as four more countries added to UK red list
Border restrictions are tightening around the world as the omicron variant takes hold
Japan has closed its borders to all international travellers amid fears that the newly identified omicron variant of Covid-19 could be more transmissible and reduce the efficacy of vaccines.
Stricter border controls and travel restrictions are being introduced across the globe in response to the latest variant of concern.
The UK has reintroduced day two PCR tests for all inbound travellers, including those who are fully vaccinated, along with a mandatory quarantine while arrivals await their results.
In addition to the six southern African countries unexpectedly added to the UK’s red list last week - South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia - a further four nations have been given red status.
As of 4am on Sunday, UK and Irish residents returning to England from Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola must also pay to isolate in an approved quarantine hotel for 10 days.
Spain bans non-vaccinated Britons
Only fully-vaccinated British tourists will be admitted to Spain from Wednesday as countries around the world tighten border restrictions amid concern at the new Omicron coronavirus variant.
Until now, Britons could enter Spain by showing a negative PCR test result taken up to 72 hours before arriving, but from 1 December they will also need proof of a Covid-19 vaccination.
The variant, which has also been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong, Italy, Germany and Britain, has sparked global concern and a wave of travel curbs, although epidemiologists say such restrictions may be too late to stop Omicron from circulating globally.
“The appearance of new variants … obliges an increase in restrictions,” with regard to people from the UK and Northern Ireland, said a Spanish government bulletin.
A spokeswoman for Spain’s Industry, Trade and Tourism said the move would not affect the estimated 300,000 Brits with residency in Spain.
British Airways suspends flights to Hong Kong
British Airways has suspended flights to Hong Kong after a crew member tested positive for Covid-19.
The move followed reports that members of the crew were forced to isolate for three weeks at a quarantine facility built from shipping containers.
The city has one of the strictest quarantine policies in the world, with those arriving from abroad having to spend up to 21 days in government-mandated hotels.
The airline said a member of staff tested positive on arrival in the special administrative region after first testing negative before departure.
What are the new rules for UK arrivals?
PCR tests and self-isolation are back for travellers arriving in the UK. Weeks after international travel rules were eased to allow cheaper and faster lateral flow (antigen) tests, the government is tightening restrictions once again in response to the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus.
At the same time, the previously dormant red list has been expanded and now applies to arrivals from 10 southern African nations.
Here are the key questions and answers to what the new rules mean for UK travellers:
How the return of PCR tests and self-isolation for travel will work
New rules take effect at 4am on Tuesday30 November
