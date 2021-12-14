Travel news - live: Red list could be scrapped this week as travellers charged £100s for last-minute tests

‘Justification for having the rules is minimised’, says health secretary

Helen Coffey,Lucy Thackray
Tuesday 14 December 2021 07:57
Sajid Javid announces vaccine rollout for 12-15 year olds for international travel

According to government leaks, the recent additions to the red list could be scrapped as early as this week.

In recent days, both Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid have suggested that the travel restrictions put in place to protect the UK from the omicron variant are redundant now that community transmission is taking place.

Mr Javid yesterday said he wants the rules removed “quickly”, adding: “Given that we already know that the omicron variant is fast becoming the dominant variant in our capital city, spreading rapidly around the country, the justification for having the rules is minimised.”

A total of 11 African nations were put on the UK’s formerly empty red list between 25 November and 3 December, including popular winter holiday spot South Africa and Nigeria, with returning travellers given short notice that they would have to pay thousands for hotel quarantine in the UK.

In other news, passengers in Las Vegas were furious after they were told that the pre-departure tests they had taken ahead of travel were not the right kind.

Several passengers were forced to pay for extended accommodation and new tests before they could fly back to the UK.

Follow all the latest travel updates below:

PCR tests to be sold on Amazon

Amazon has started offering PCR tests for travellers arriving in the UK – with a single “day two” test on offer at £34.99.

The government reintroduced the need for PCR tests two weeks ago, because of concerns about the spread of the omicron variant. The move provided testing companies with the prospect of higher profits – but some firms, including Collinson, breached their own timescales because of “logistical problems”.

The frequent flyer site Head for Points, says: “Importantly, Amazon is not outsourcing this to a third party provider. It will be using a lab in Salford, which was set up last year to process tests for Amazon employees.”

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Simon Calder14 December 2021 07:57
Good morning

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be sharing all the latest news and updates.

Lucy Thackray14 December 2021 07:43

