Travel news – live: Pre-departure tests could be dropped as government review expected today
Inbound UK restrictions may ease in latest update
Pre-departure Covid tests for travel to the UK may be dropped in the latest government review of restrictions, expected to take place later today.
The Department for Transport is likely to dish out its latest updates on inbound travel this afternoon or this evening, although this is as yet unconfirmed.
Reports abound that one measure at least looks set to ease: that of demanding all travellers, regardless of vaccination status, must present a negative coronavirus test (PCR or lateral flow) before being allowed to embark on their journey to the UK.
However, the requirement that all arrivals take a PCR test within two days of entering the country is expected to remain in place for now.
The reintroduction of pre-departure testing was in response to the threat of the omicron variant; now that it is prevalent in the UK, the travel industry has called for the government to lift onerous restrictions for inbound tourists.
Travel PR CEO Paul Charles has said the measures are already “out of date” and should be removed “urgently”.
Follow all the latest updates below.
Aviation industry pleads for end to international travel tests
Airlines and airports are calling for the UK’s onerous and expensive testing rules to be revoked at an expected review later today.
MAG and Airlines UK, the industry body for carriers, have published new research that they commissioned which suggests that the removal of all testing requirements on international travel this month would not impact the spread of Omicron, now the dominant Covid-19 variant, in the UK.
“Pre-departure and ‘day two’ PCR testing introduced in late November and early December respectively had little to no impact on Omicron case rates in the UK, compared to if the travel policy of a single day two antigen test had stayed the same,” they say.
Read the full story:
Aviation industry pleads for end to international travel tests
‘Travel testing requirements can be removed in full without impacting overall case rates and hospitalisations in the UK,’ say aviation CEOs
Good morning, and welcome to the Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest news and updates throughout the day.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies