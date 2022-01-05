Pre-departure Covid tests for travel to the UK may be dropped in the latest government review of restrictions, expected to take place later today.

The Department for Transport is likely to dish out its latest updates on inbound travel this afternoon or this evening, although this is as yet unconfirmed.

Reports abound that one measure at least looks set to ease: that of demanding all travellers, regardless of vaccination status, must present a negative coronavirus test (PCR or lateral flow) before being allowed to embark on their journey to the UK.

However, the requirement that all arrivals take a PCR test within two days of entering the country is expected to remain in place for now.

The reintroduction of pre-departure testing was in response to the threat of the omicron variant; now that it is prevalent in the UK, the travel industry has called for the government to lift onerous restrictions for inbound tourists.

Travel PR CEO Paul Charles has said the measures are already “out of date” and should be removed “urgently”.

