Thousands of travellers entering the UK today will benefit from the country’s less onerous restrictions, which came into play at 4am this morning.

From that time, fully vaccinated arrivals will have swerved the requirement to present a negative Covid test before departure.

They will still have to take a post-arrival PCR test on the day they enter the UK or the following two days - but they need not isolate while awaiting the result.

From Sunday at 4am, rules will ease even further, as double-jabbed travellers may swap this “day two” PCR test for a cheaper lateral flow.

The travel industry has welcomed the change to the travel testing rules, with a surge in holiday bookings expected in the coming weeks.

As many travel companies reported a surge in enquiries and website traffic, Kuoni’s CEO Derek Jones predicted that travel will be “90 per cent back before the end of spring”.

Follow all the latest updates below.