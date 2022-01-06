Travel news – live: Surge in holiday bookings as pre-departure and PCR test rules eased
Travel will be ‘90 per cent back before the end of spring’ predicts Kuoni CEO
The travel industry has welcomed yesterday’s change to the travel testing rules, with a surge in holiday bookings expected in the coming weeks.
Boris Johnson yesterday announced that both pre-departure Covid tests and the requirement for PCR tests would be scrapped for fully vaccinated travellers and under 18s.
The CEO of Kuoni’s parent company Der Touristik UK, Derek Jones, has predicted that travel will be “90 per cent back before the end of spring”.
Those arriving to the UK from 4am tomorrow, 7 January, no longer need to present a negative PCR or antigen test result, and no longer have to self-isolate while waiting for results of their day two test.
Then, from 4am on Sunday 9 January, double jabbed travellers and under-18s will be able to use lateral flow (antigen) tests rather than more expensive PCRs.
Meanwhile, the Scottish and Northern Irish governments have yet to announce whether they will follow suit with England’s easing of testing rules.
Yesterday Wales’s minister for health and social services, Eluned Morgan, confirmed that she had “reluctantly agreed” to the plans.
Travellers await Scotland and Northern Ireland update
Ministers in Scotland and Northern Ireland have yet to confirm that they’ll follow suit with England’s changes to travel testing rules.
An update is expected this morning.
Yesterday afternoon, Wales’s minister for health and social services, Eluned Morgan, confirmed that the Welsh government had “reluctantly agreed” to the plans.
“Just a few weeks after its notification to the World Health Organisation, Omicron has spread around the world and is now the dominant form of the virus in the UK,” said Morgan in a statement.
“In line with decisions being taken elsewhere in the UK, I have today reluctantly agreed to remove the requirements for fully vaccinated travellers and under 18s to take a pre-departure test (PDT) and a day 2 PCR test when arriving in the UK.
“We are concerned at the speed at which the UK government is re-opening international travel, given on-going concerns of importing new variants and adding additional pressure to our health services.
“Day two PCR testing acts as something of a surveillance system for international travel – if we had retained the requirement for a day two PCR test, we may have been alerted to the presence and introduction of Omicron earlier.”
Ireland has also confirmed it will be scrapping the pre-departure test for vaccinated travellers from this week.
Consumers urged to check for financial protection as bookings surge
With travel testing rules for arrivals in the UK set to ease at the weekend, holiday sales are increasing.
Airlines and tour operators say that the removal of the pre-departure test will restore confidence among travellers.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is urging consumers to be book Atol-protected holidays and look out for hidden costs.
Michael Budge, head of Atol at the CAA, said: “This weekend, typically known as ‘Sunshine Saturday’, is traditionally the busiest time of the year for people booking their holidays.
“With travel restrictions easing, many consumers will be taking advantage of bargain deals, but could be missing out on key financial protection.
“If you are booking a package holiday, make sure you check for the Atol logo to ensure you are protected in the unlikely case that your travel company stops trading.”
The CAA also urges travellers to check what is covered by the Atol certificate.
Extras under a separate booking, such as theme park tickets, travel insurance or seat upgrades, are unlikely to be covered.
