The travel industry has welcomed yesterday’s change to the travel testing rules, with a surge in holiday bookings expected in the coming weeks.

Boris Johnson yesterday announced that both pre-departure Covid tests and the requirement for PCR tests would be scrapped for fully vaccinated travellers and under 18s.

The CEO of Kuoni’s parent company Der Touristik UK, Derek Jones, has predicted that travel will be “90 per cent back before the end of spring”.

Those arriving to the UK from 4am tomorrow, 7 January, no longer need to present a negative PCR or antigen test result, and no longer have to self-isolate while waiting for results of their day two test.

Then, from 4am on Sunday 9 January, double jabbed travellers and under-18s will be able to use lateral flow (antigen) tests rather than more expensive PCRs.

Meanwhile, the Scottish and Northern Irish governments have yet to announce whether they will follow suit with England’s easing of testing rules.

Yesterday Wales’s minister for health and social services, Eluned Morgan, confirmed that she had “reluctantly agreed” to the plans.

