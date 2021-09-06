Travel news – live: Quarter of amber list arrivals ignore Covid rules as Heathrow faces ‘unacceptable’ queues
Forty-one per cent of travellers didn’t understand the restrictions
Nearly a quarter of amber arrivals to the UK haven’t been following the government’s Covid-19 rules, according to new research.
Some 23 per cent of travellers either didn’t self-isolate for 10 days as required or failed to complete the prescribed set of two PCR tests on days two and eight of quarantine, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found.
The UK’s national statistical institute surveyed 848 travellers who arrived in the country between 12-17 July, only to find that 41 per cent misunderstood the rules or were unsure of them.
Meanwhile, Heathrow Airport has been crippled by “unacceptable” queues at passport control.
Heathrow said that Border Force, which manages the checkpoint at the airport, knew there would be extra demand and said they were “very disappointed” that they did not have enough staff on duty on Friday night.
Follow the latest travel news below:
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be covering all the latest news throughout the day.
UK bottom of European table for international flight recovery
International flights to European destinations in July and August reached 39.9 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, significantly better than last year (which was 26.6 per cent).
According to data shared by ForwardKeys, Greece was the stand-out, achieving 86 per cent of 2019’s July and August arrivals.
It was followed by Cyprus (64.5 per cent), Turkey (62 per cent) and Iceland (61.8 per cent).
However, the UK languished at the bottom of the list, achieving just 14.3 per cent of 2019 flight levels.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies