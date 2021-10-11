UK Travel update - Red list shrinks to seven countries as Mexico and South Africa get bumped up to ROW list
A further 47 countries join the ‘rest of world’ list
The UK government’s red list for international travel has shrunk to just seven countries.
From today, a further 47 destinations were bumped up to the “rest of world” (ROW) list, meaning travellers arriving in the UK from there face lighter restrictions.
These included tourism favourites Mexico, Thailand and South Africa, along with all previously red-listed nations in Africa, Asia and Europe.
The seven places remaining on the red list are all in Latin America: Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Venezuela.
Travellers arriving from red countries must pay upwards of £2,000 to spend 10 days (11 nights) in a government-mandated quarantine hotel facility.
Fully vaccinated people arriving from ROW countries have only to take a PCR test within two days of entering the country. However, those arriving into the UK who are not fully jabbed must take a pre-departure test and a day eight PCR test in addition, plus quarantine for 10 days.
Follow below for all the latest travel news:
Airport boss calls for no return to 2019 fossil fuel use for aviation
The chief executive of Heathrow airport, John Holland-Kaye has said: “We should aim for 2019 to have been the peak year for fossil fuel use in global aviation.
“The UK government can show real leadership in decarbonising aviation at COP26, by setting a progressively increasing mandate and a plan to use contracts for difference to accelerate the transition to sustainable aviation fuel in the UK, which will protect the benefits of flying for future generations.”
Mr Holland-Kaye was speaking as Heathrow’s passenger numbers for September were revealed. Britain’s busiest airport is still over 60 per cent down on the corresponding traffic in the same month in 2019.
“North American traffic is only 25 per cent of 2019 levels,” the statement said.
“We welcome the easing of testing requirements and red-list reduction, which will make international travel simpler, cheaper and less stressful for all passengers.“
Good morning and welcome to the travel liveblog, where we’ll be sharing all the latest updates throughout the day.
