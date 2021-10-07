Travel UK update – live: Red list update expected today as Foreign Office drops warning for 30 countries
FCDO takes Bangladesh, Gambia, Ghana and Malaysia off its no-go list
Ahead of an update to the UK’s red list, expected later today or tomorrow, the Foreign Office (FCDO) has removed its warning against non-essential travel to more than 30 countries.
Bangladesh, Gambia, Ghana and Malaysia are the among the nations removed from the FCDO’s “no-go” list.
The non-essential travel warning has previously been in place even for countries with low infection rates and no variants of concern, and is at odds with the Department for Transport’s (DfT) assessment of risk from travellers returning from such countries.
The FCDO is expected no longer to advise against travel to non-red list countries on Covid-19 grounds, except in “exceptional circumstances” such as if the local healthcare system is overwhelmed.
It follows the government’s streamlining of the traffic light system into two classifications: the red list and Rest of World (ROW) list.
Arrivals from red list countries are still required to pay for 10 days of hotel quarantine.
The next review of the red list is anticipated to bee announced today or Friday 8 October.
Industry figures have been making their predictions for countries that could come off the red list - with data analysts favouring Argentina, Chile, South Africa and possibly Mexico as movers.
Follow the latest travel news below:
Copenhagen named world’s safest city
The Economist Intelligence Unit has released its 2021 Safe Cities Index, with Copenhagen coming out on top, followed by Toronto and Singapore.
As well as personal security or safety, the Index takes into account digital, environmental, infrastructure and health security, with each city’s reaction to the pandemic and Covid mortality rates factored in this year.
In the report, Copenhagen’s lord mayor Lars Weiss praised the feeling of equality in the city, saying: “Copenhagen is also characterised by great social cohesion and a relatively narrow wealth gap. It is a mixed city where both the cleaning assistant and the CEO meet each other at the local supermarket and have their kids in the same school. This is one of the very cornerstones of Danish culture, and it contributes greatly to the high levels of trust and safety that we benefit from .”
“Is this a joke in extremely poor taste” – travel industry ridicules Foreign Office
A leading travel trade association has poured scorn on the latest changes in Foreign Office advice, which were made on Wednesday night in a bid to align the “no-go” list with the Department for Transport’s “red list”.
Thirty-two countries had warnings against non-essential travel removed. They had all been on the no-go list “based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks”. The vast majority have much lower official new coronavirus infection rates than the UK.
The Foreign Office said it was “striking the right balance between keeping people safe, which remains our priority, and giving them the freedom to exercise personal responsibility, while supporting the travel sector as it continues to recover”.
But Chris Rowles, chairman of Aito, the specialist travel association, said: “Is this a joke in extremely poor taste?
“Destinations such as Algeria, Belarus, Djibouti, Liberia and Congo are not destinations on the majority of holidaymakers’ lists, quite frankly.”
He has offered assistance to the foreign secretary and transport secretary, saying: “If we can help Liz Truss and Grant Shapps with some suggestions – perhaps well-established destinations such as those in Latin America, Africa and Asia, which are already open to many other nationalities, and which have good infrastructure – they have but to let us know.”
Six airlines join Emirates in adopting IATA Travel Pass
Six more airlines have announced that they will implement the IATA Travel Pass, an electronic Covid app where passengers can input their vaccination documents and check the rules and restrictions of their destination.
Etihad Airways, Jazeera Airways, Jetstar, Qantas, Qatar Airways and Royal Jordanian will join Emirates in implementing the pass in a phased rollout across their networks.
Vaccine certificates from 52 countries (representing the source of 56% of global air travel) can currently be managed using the app - this will increase to 74 countries, representing 85% of global traffic, by the end of November.
No countries will be added to red list, says expert
Industry figures and data analysts have been making their predictions for how many countries may be removed from the UK’s red list for travel, at an announcement expected later today.
“I’m not going to say 9 countries which will be on the red list come tomorrow as I still think that’s optimistic and it could be up to 18,” tweeted analyst Tim White, who follows Covid case figures in countries around the world each week.
“I cannot see any country needing to be added to the list,” he added.
The list currently stands at 54 countries. Others in the industry and media have predicted a drop to 12 countries, or as few as nine.
It’s worth noting that a large reduction to the red list was expected at the last travel update on 17 September, when only eight countries were removed from a then 62-strong list.
The Department for Transport has not confirmed a time for the announcement, but it is expected later today.
Refunds action against British Airways and Ryanair dropped
Passengers who were unable to travel on their British Airways or Ryanair flights because of lockdown rules will not be able to claim refunds, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said.
Thousands of travellers had tickets on BA and the Irish airline for trips that they could not make because of lockdown rules in 2020 and 2021. British Airways offered vouchers for future flights while Ryanair allowed passengers to postpone their journeys.
Travellers are entitled to refunds when an airline cancels a flight. But the airlines have always maintained that as the flights departed they had no obligation to offer cash refunds under air passengers’ rights rules.
Tui cancels flights and holidays
Tui is telling customers to recheck their holiday and flight booking details after it was forced to cancel a swathe of upcoming packages, due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by Covid-19 travel restrictions.
The tour operator said holidaymakers would get at least seven days notice, and could choose between a full cash refund or rebooking for a different date or destination.
It said in a statement: “We know some customers may be unsure about travelling this summer, so to offer continued flexibility and reassurance, fee-free changes can be made up to 14 days before travel for customers due to depart up to and including 31 October.”
It has announced the following cancellations:
Up to and including 16 October
Egypt (Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh)
Jamaica
Up to and including 21 October
TUI flights
Cape Verde
Cuba
Dominican Republic
Mexico
Up to and including 31 October
TUI flights
Aruba
Austria, Italy and Slovenia (TUI Lakes and Mountains)
Bulgaria (Varna and Bourgas)
Costa Rica
Egypt (Marsa Alam)
Florida
Italy (Calabria, Sardinia and Sicily)
Mainland Spain (Almeria and Girona)
Malta
Montenegro
Thailand
Tunisia
Non-TUI flights
Austria
India
Indonesia
Kenya
Seychelles
Tanzania
Thailand
Trinidad & Tobago
USA
UAE (Abu Dhabi)
Good morning, and welcome to the travel liveblog, where we’ll be posting all the latest updates throughout the day.
‘International travel is getting easier’ - industry reacts to FCO changes
Julia Lo Bue-Said of Advantage Travel Partnership has praised the FCO’s decision earlier today to remove advice against “all but essential travel” to more than 30 countries.
“Good news to see @FCDOtravelGovUK have lifted their non essential travel advisory to over 30+ countries,” tweeted Bue-Said.
“This is where countries not on red list still had an advisory against travel. International travel is getting easier but remains complex. Book with a travel agent expert.”
Some expressed their frustration on Twitter at travel restrictions to niche destinations such as Fiji and Djibouti being eased, while very few popular holiday and ex-pat destinations remain unchanged
“Bit of an odd list,” tweeted data analyst Donal Kane.
“All the ones that no one goes to. Great work,” added Twitter user Emma Namur.
Grenada slashes price of PCR tests
The Caribbean island of Grenada has reduced the price of its PCR tests for travellers, according to the tourist board’s PR representative.
Paul Charles, CEO of the PC Agency which represents Pure Grenada, tweeted: “A welcome cut in the Caribbean - Grenada slashes the cost of PCR tests on entry to just £36 ($50) per person from today.”
