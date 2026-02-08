Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’d like to pair your next U.S. ski trip with a hotel housing a blizzard of luxury, read on.

Here, we reveal 12 standout mountain properties so enticing that you may find it difficult leaving for the slopes each morning.

In Colorado, there’s a Five-Diamond-rated ski-in/ski-out property with heated marble bathroom floors; a hotel that looks like a European fairytale ski chateau brought to life; and a property that offers a “slippers to ski boots” concierge service, with gear prepared and taken onto the slopes for guests.

Head to Utah for a hotel that offers a children's "High Chocolate" afternoon tea-style service with gourmet cocoa and a brand new property with an outdoor pool, hot tubs and Native American art belonging to a Hollywood legend.

Discover the “grand dame” in New Hampshire with a roll call of famous past guests, and the Montana hotel with its own private heated gondola.

In Wyoming, meanwhile, you can check into an opulent slopeside property and ease the day’s aches away in an outdoor swimming pool and whirlpools.

1. The Little Nell — Aspen, Colorado

open image in gallery The Little Nell is the only hotel in Aspen to offer ski-in/ski-out access to Aspen Mountain (known as Ajax by locals) ( The Little Nell )

The Little Nell is the only hotel in Aspen to offer ski-in/ski-out access to Aspen Mountain (known as Ajax by locals).

Inside the 92-room property, guests relax in rooms featuring gas log fireplaces, wool carpeting, Fili D’oro down comforters and heated ensuite marble flooring.

On the food front, the hotel is home to the Michelin-recommended Element 47 restaurant and the lively Ajax Tavern, famous for its truffle fries and wagyu burger.

The concierge team can organize snowcat powder tours and ski-in/ski-out spa treatments.

Rooms from $1,250.

Read more: The lesser known Rocky Mountain ski resorts with impressive yearly snow packs and manageable lift lines

2. The Arrabelle at Vail Square — Vail, Colorado

open image in gallery The Arrabelle at Vail Square feels like a historic ski chateau from Europe that's been transplanted into the Rockies ( The Arrabelle at Vail Square )

With its clock tower, steeply pitched roofs, wrought-iron balconies and flowery façade motifs, The Arrabelle at Vail Square — just steps from Vail’s Eagle Bahn Gondola — feels like a storybook palace from Europe.

Guests will certainly feel like royalty as they relax in the rooftop pool and the 10,000-square-foot spa, which features 11 treatment rooms, a steam room, a whirlpool and a sauna.

The old world Alpine vibe continues across the public spaces and guestrooms, which are richly decorated with warm woods and stone. There are 81 guestrooms and condominiums in total, including a sprawling five-bedroom villa.

Rooms from $400.

Read more: Forget the Rockies: Five East Coast ski resorts to try instead

3. Pendry Park City — Utah

open image in gallery Pendry Park City has a stunning rooftop pool and 175 luxury guestrooms ( Park City Chamber of Commerce )

Pendry Park City, in Canyons Village, offers ski-in, ski-out access to Park City Mountain, which, with 7,300 acres of terrain, is the largest lift-served ski resort in the U.S.

And because the hotel is right next to the new high-speed 10-passenger Sunrise Gondola, explorations of this incredible ski-scape don’t begin with frustrating lines.

The property has a spa offering treatments such as the “high altitude radiance body treatment,” a rooftop pool with stunning mountain views, and four on-site dining destinations: Kita, an upscale sushi restaurant; Dos Olas, a Mexican-inspired cantina; The Pool House rooftop eatery; and Apres Pendry, a lobby lounge serving European-inspired alpine snacks.

Features in the 175 guestrooms include deep-soak tubs and walk-in showers, and 65-inch TVs.

Rooms from $311.

Read more: The best destinations in Canada for your next ski holiday

4. Grand Hyatt Deer Valley — Utah

open image in gallery Grand Hyatt at Deer Valley serves an afternoon tea-style service with gourmet hot cocoa ( Grand Hyatt at Deer Valley )

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley has every hotel-stay base covered.

There are 381 luxury rooms, including 26 premium suites with private balconies, kitchenettes and cozy fireplaces; on-site ski lockers; a kids’ club with games room; and several tempting culinary and cocktail destinations, from speakeasy-inspired Hidden Ace to family friendly apres in the Living Room.

At the latter, children can indulge in “High Chocolate,” an afternoon tea-style service with gourmet hot cocoa, s’mores cookies and pastries.

There’s also an Alpine-inspired spa and a 7,000-square-foot outdoor terrace with a large, heated pool and three hot tubs.

Rooms from $325.

Read more: The stunning ski destination where the Winter Olympics are taking place

5. Park Hyatt Beaver Creek — Colorado

open image in gallery Park Hyatt Beaver Creek is brimming with luxuries, from plush in-room bathrobes to a heated outdoor pool and a spa with 23 treatment rooms ( Park Hyatt Beaver Creek )

Creature comforts are not in short supply at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, which transformed its 189 guest rooms in 2025. They feature Nespresso coffee machines, mini-fridges, wet bars, Le Labo bath products, air conditioning, wifi, plush bathrobes, and private balconies showcasing mountain or village views.

Elsewhere, guests can loll in a heated outdoor pool, soothe aching leg muscles in five hot tubs, and have massages in the Exhale Spa, which has 23 treatment rooms.

Refueling options include the 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill, which rustles up dishes in a wood-fired oven, and lively Brass Bear Bar.

When you’re ready to hit the slopes again, you won’t have far to go. The hotel is located at the base of Beaver Creek Mountain with direct access to the white stuff.

Rooms from $350.

Read more: The 12 best ski resorts in Italy for holidays in 2025/2026

6. W Aspen — Colorado

open image in gallery W Aspen has a rooftop pool and hot tub, as well as lively spots for sipping apres cocktails ( W Aspen )

Even in glitzy Aspen, the W Aspen stands out thanks to a number of signature features.

Firstly, there’s The Rooftop, a year-round rooftop bar where guests enjoy a heated pool, hot tub, fire pits, a food and beverage service — and 360-degree mountain views.

Then there’s 39 Degrees, a restaurant and apres destination where creative cocktails are sipped to live DJ sets, and Hidalgo, a cocktail lounge speakeasy created by mixologist Dushan Zaric from New York City’s legendary Employees Only bar.

And while the 88-room hotel isn’t ski-in/ski-out, the slopes are only a minute or two away by foot.

Rooms from $300.

Read more: How to have a ‘grown-up’ ski season in your 40s

7. The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch — Beaver Creek, Colorado

open image in gallery Service is unparalleled at the Ritz-Carlton ( The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch )

Ritz-Carltons are renowned for top-level pampering, and at the Beaver Creek incarnation during the winter season, one manifestation of that is a “slippers to boots” ski concierge service. Guests are eased into their boots and their skis or snowboard taken onto the slopes for them.

There’s also a “ski nanny” service that assists kids in ski school: they’re given help gearing up and transported to and from lessons.

Other plus points at the property include reimagined guest rooms and suites following a multi-million-dollar renovation in 2022; multiple restaurant options, including Buffalos, where comforting bison chili is served; a vast spa with plunge pools and a Himalayan salt wall sauna; and apres workshops from whiskey tastings to painting lessons.

Rooms from $750.

Read more: I skied Japan’s most and least westernised resorts – this is what I found

8. One&Only Moonlight Basin — Montana

open image in gallery One&Only Moonlight Basin features a beautiful indoor pool and a private gondola for guests ( One&Only )

This property in Big Sky Resort in southwest Montana marks the U.S. debut for luxury hotel brand One&Only.

It opened in November 2025, so, at the time of writing, is brand-new though there are many more reasons to book.

There are the Alpine-chic rooms, suites and cabins; there’s the 17,000-square-foot spa, complete with a beautiful indoor pool; and there’s a Japanese restaurant by Michelin-starred chef and former professional snowboarder Akira Back.

But for many, the main talking point will be the private heated gondola that whisks guests to Big Sky’s Madison Base in around five minutes.

Rooms from $1,800.

Read more: The TravelSmart guide to far-flung ski destinations

9. Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa — Jackson Hole, Wyoming

open image in gallery Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa has 40 rooms and a top-tier restaurant ( Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa )

The Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa — a total rebuild of the original, which was destroyed in a fire in 2019 — in the legendary ski town of Jackson Hole cossets winter sports enthusiasts in boutique-y luxury, and tempts them with top-quality cuisine.

There are 40 rooms featuring handcrafted, custom furnishings, while the Wild Sage restaurant serves carefully curated dishes from dawn till dusk.

At breakfast, you can fuel up for the slopes with omelets featuring morning dew mushrooms and locally grown seasonal vegetables, and yogurt parfait made using yoghurt from Wyoming’s Shumway farms.

In the evening, while Jackson Hole has several excellent restaurants, you may be tempted to head back to Wild Sage for Provençal garlic soup and beef tartare crafted with local ranch-raised beef.

The hotel offers complimentary transport to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort daily.

Rooms from $1,000.

Read more: How to have an extraordinary ski holiday in Italy on an ordinary budget

10. The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort — Utah

open image in gallery The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort features Native American art once belonging to Robert Redford ( Sundance Mountain Resort, Utah )

The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort, which opened on January 22, 2026, has 63 rooms and sits a snowball’s throw from the Outlaw Express lift.

This means guests can bank a few runs first thing and return straight to the hotel’s amenities at the end of the day.

These include two hot tubs, a large outdoor pool, a sauna and cold-plunge outdoor shower, a fitness center, and a cozy living room serving drinks and nibbles.

For an elevated dining experience, head to the Tree Room, where Native American art once belonging to Robert Redford, who founded the resort, adorns the walls.

Rooms from $1,135.

Read more: This is the sophisticated way to go drinking in the French Alps

11. Omni Mount Washington Resort — Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

open image in gallery Omni Mount Washington Resort is a true grand dame hotel, with a roll call of famous past guests ( Omni Mount Washington Resort )

Stay at the Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa, located in the tranquil Bretton Woods resort, and you’ll be following in the footsteps of a roll call of famous guests, including Thomas Edison, Babe Ruth, John D. Rockefeller, Princess Margaret and Alfred Hitchcock.

The opulent 200-room property, which opened in 1902, truly is a “grand dame” hotel.

As you might expect, the amenities are eye-catching, and they include a 25,000-square-foot, full-service spa; a heated outdoor pool; two golf courses (worth noting if you’re tempted back in the spring or summer); and an indoor climbing wall.

Eating and drinking options? You’re spoiled for choice. Elegant dining comes courtesy of the 1902 Main Dining Room, Stickney's Steak & Chop Pub is the go-to venue for crowd-pleasers (think smash burgers and BLTs), and you can toast being on a superb ski trip at The Cave speakeasy and Rosebrook Bar.

Rooms from $820.

Read more: The European ski resort that offers it all – from guaranteed snow to Michelin-starred food

12. Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole — Wyoming

open image in gallery Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole oozes opulence and features a stunning outdoor pool ( Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole )

Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole is the town’s flagship hotel, a complex located in Teton Village at the base of Rendezvous Mountain that oozes opulence.

There’s a slopeside heated pool and a trio of whirlpools that glow at night, a Forbes five-star spa, and multiple restaurants, including the Steadfire Chophouse that opened in July 2025 and a pool café that serves complimentary s’mores in winter.

The 157 rooms all include a gas fireplace and a private terrace.

Rooms from $1,000.

Read more: 8 best ski resorts in Norway for your 2025 skiing holiday