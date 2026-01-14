This is the most underrated US state for outdoor adventure
Home to Appalachian mountains, stalactite-adorned caves and rugged rock faces, Kentucky is something of a haven for adventurers. Annabel Grossman shares the best spots to soak up nature and get your adrenaline pumping
Nowhere else in the United States can you explore the world’s longest cave system, kayak through a flooded limestone mine, wander among winding Appalachian trails and scramble along sandstone cliffs.
Yet Kentucky has often been overlooked when it comes to outdoors and adventure – possibly overshadowed by the state’s well-earned reputation for bourbon, horses and bluegrass music. And while you certainly can’t go wrong with a visit to one of Kentucky’s famed bourbon distilleries or an evening sipping Old Fashioneds in Lexington bars, venture out into the countryside and you’ll be met with everything from gentle strolls along mountain trails to adrenaline-pumping climbing up sheer canyons.
There are six national parks, but the 44 state parks are just as beautiful, filled with miles of mountain trails, lakes, caves and waterfalls. You’ll also find plenty of charming towns to base yourself for your adventures, home to quaint coffee shops, laid-back bars and restaurants serving everything from classic southern cuisine to west Kentucky BBQ and those all-important Hot Browns.
So lace up your hiking boots, strap on a climbing helmet and grab a paddle to explore the best of Kentucky’s great outdoors.
Climbing at Red River Gorge
Sitting within the Daniel Boone National Forest in eastern Kentucky, Red River Gorge has quietly been establishing itself as one of the best places to climb in the United States – but if you’re not a regular rock climber there’s a good chance you don’t know about it. Those who are in the know will be aware of Miguel's Pizza – the restaurant acts as a sort of central meeting place for climbers in the area. As well as enjoying fresh hot pies, visitors can pitch up at the campsite or stop in at the store, which is something of an Aladdin’s cave for outdoor enthusiasts, packed to the rafters with hiking, biking and climbing gear.
Red River Gorge has a range of routes that will thrill climbers of all abilities, but a good place for the uninitiated to start is Southeast Mountain Guides. Located at Campton, just a few miles from Miguel’s, the company runs guided rock climbing trips to help you explore the best of the region. It’s also home to the first Via Ferrata in the United States, where you can scramble around a horseshoe-shaped sandstone canyon using iron rungs, bridges and a steel cable, reaching heights of up to 120 feet.
Hiking at Cumberland Falls
From the wilds of the Appalachian Mountains to rolling green horse country, Kentucky offers a wide range of terrain to explore by foot. The six national parks are all worth a visit, but if you want to avoid crowds and high entry fees, you’re better off hitting the trails in one of Kentucky’s many state parks. Cumberland Falls State Park is a favourite among those seeking gentle hikes rather than anything too strenuous. The falls themselves are truly spectacular: a 125-foot wide sheet of water that plunges 60 feet into a rocky gorge below. On a clear night during a full moon it’s also possible to spot a “moonbow”; a rare phenomenon also known as a lunar rainbow that occurs when moonlight passes through fine spray. Base yourself in the town of Corbin (birthplace of Colonel Sanders of KFC fame) where there are a number of quirky stores and boutiques, as well as great coffee and a smattering of bars and restaurants.
Cave kayaking at Daniel Boone National Forest
Although Kentucky is filled with rivers and lakes that are perfect for kayaking, for a unique experience head to Gorge Underground where you can paddle your way through a 100-year-old flooded limestone mine. Situated within the Red River Gorge area, Gorge Underground uses glass-bottomed kayaks so you can see into the clear water below while you paddle your way through the darkness illuminated by colourful LED lights, and watch rainbow trout darting below.
Land Between the Lakes is another favourite for kayaking, as well as sailing and paddle boarding, and anyone who enjoys underground adventures should visit Mammoth Caves, recognised as the longest cave system in the world.
Scuba diving in Hopkinsville
Yes it’s true, you can go scuba diving in Kentucky. It’s not a problem that this is a landlocked state, because at the old rock quarry in Hopkinsville you’ll find the Pennyroyal Scuba Center Blue Springs Resort, which accommodates divers of all levels. In the surprisingly clear waters of the quarry that reach depths of 115 feet, divers can explore 40 underwater attractions including a bus, a bathtub, motorcycle and a fire engine.
There are further opportunities for experienced scuba divers at the dam reservoir in Lake Cumberland, where you’ll encounter the ruins of submerged towns and a couple of boat wrecks, while the dam at Laurel Lake is known for its striking underwater rock formations.
White water at Russell Fork River
It’s possible to experience Cumberland Falls by raft, but a more adrenaline-pumping experience awaits at Breaks Interstate Park in southeastern Kentucky where you’ll find Class IV to Class VI rapids. This is some of the most challenging white water in the country – rather terrifyingly there are a number of technical sections bearing names such as "twenty stitches" and "broken nose”. There are no commercial outfitters offering trips on the river, and all sections should only be attempted by very experienced rafters, kayakers and canoeists. Those seeking a calm float in the park can rent boats, canoes and kayaks at Laurel Lake, which is also a popular spot for fishing.
Off roading at Black Mountain
It will be a mud-splattering, hair-raising ride, but one of the most fun ways to experience Black Mount in eastern Kentucky is by going off road. Across 7,000 acres in Harlan County by the Virginia border, the Black Mountain Offroad Area boasts around 150 miles of trails for trucks, ATVs, Jeeps, buggies and dirt bikes.
Slightly to the west, Red River Gorge is also home to some popular off-roading trails. The staff at Out The Top Adventures will keep you safe while tearing across 20 miles of rugged terrain on guided Jeep and UTV tours.
