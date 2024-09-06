Rhodes: discover the serene beauty of the southern coast

Keep the Mediterranean sea to your left, and leave the bustling Rhodes Town behind as you travel south, away from the more saturated tourist spots. The natural beauty of Rhodes unveils itself as the route follows a continuous coastline, with a stream of untouched beaches and impressive mountain views speckled with villages. After 61 kilometres, you will reach the former fishing village of Gennadi: the perfect spot for an idyllic and tranquil escape.

Gennadi is a place of pristine beaches, traditional, whitewashed houses and a myriad of narrow bougainvillea-lined streets, which take you on a self-guided tour of welcoming local taverns. The generations of tavern owners date back years and years, as do the recipes of the dishes that they serve.

Explore the narrow streets, dipping in and out of the stalls and tavernas you encounter ( Shutterstock )

Eat like the locals and pair kleftiko (slow-roasted lamb) with the popular horiatiki (village salad made of fresh vegetables), washed down with a Magnus beer or a glass of the local wine. Finish off your visit to the tavern with a small shot of Souma, a local spirit made from grape pomace.

A few minutes stroll connects the village with the luxury TUI BLUE Sensatori Atlantica Dreams , the ideal place for your base on the south coast. It’s a resort that truly celebrates Greek heritage, even the resort’s foundations encompass the ruins of an Ancient Greek village. From spacious, modern rooms, five gorgeous pools and a splash park, to six restaurants, seven bars and dedicated adults and family zones, the all-inclusive resort is the perfect stay for every group of holidaymakers.

Let little ones gain confidence in the hotel’s family pool before exploring the calm, shallow waters of immaculate beaches scattered along the southern coast, including the resort’s connecting Blue flag beach. With miles of shoreline stretching north and south, undisturbed views of the deep sapphire waters can be seen from across the resort; parents could take the opportunity to enjoy a drink and time together as children enjoy the accredited TUI KIDS’ CLUB.

For those looking for a bit of adventure away from the resort, Rhodes’ southern coast is easily explorable in both directions. History enthusiasts can make the 25 minute drive north to the small town of Lindos, which is home to an ancient cliff top acropolis from around the 8th century BC. Lindos is one of the oldest continuously inhabited places in Rhodes; its battlements, towers and glorious beach make it the perfect spot for a day trip.

Explore beyond your resort with a visit to Lindos, whose historical sights and beautiful beach make it the perfect spot for a day trip ( Shutterstock )

Alternatively, travel south towards Prasonisi, Rhodes southernmost tip, the route takes you high up into the mountains, passing the rustic Kattavia village, which bears a strong Italian influence dating back to the island’s 19th century Italian occupation, with family-run taverns sitting among traditional, blue-and-white homes. Encompassed by hills, Kattavia offers both fantastic views and hiking trails.

Continuing past Kattavia, you will reach Prasonisi, where the meeting point of the Aegean and Mediterranean sea has created a playground for windsurfers and kite surfers. A micro islet is connected to the coast by a tiny strip of sand, with twin beaches on each side, making it a paradise stop off for sunbathers, swimmers and sports enthusiasts alike before returning to Gennadi. With ancient architecture, local life, luxury resorts, hiking trails and idyllic beaches on your doorstep, the southern coast of Rhodes is a real hidden gem for holidaymakers.