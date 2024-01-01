Where to go skiing in Canada

Keen skiers will know that Canada is world class when it comes to finding the best slopes. With reliable snow conditions, a long season and diverse terrain, there is plenty to impress.

Wondering where to find the best ski resorts in Canada for your trip? Or not sure if Canada is suitable for you? Inspiring Travel specialist, Eleanor, shares her tips.

When is the ski season in Canada?

Canada has a long ski season across its resorts. Depending on where you go, it typically starts in November and runs through April, meaning you can usually head over for a ski break during the Easter holidays or late Spring.

Who is best suited to Canada’s ski slopes?

I find most people look to Canada for a ski break once they’ve tested their skills out a few times in Europe. This is mainly down to the fact that Canada is a further afield, so most beginners would rather clock up some ski miles first to make the most of it!

However, even if you or someone in your family is a beginner, Cananda has plenty to offer. The slopes are wide and spacious, so there’s ample room for all abilities. Families are well catered for with alternative winter activities too, while the service is warm and homely. The resorts become something of a winter wonderland, with charming towns and villages lit up throughout the season. I find that Canada’s ski resorts are often a popular choice for multi-generational families, as the hotels cater so well to everyone.

What can you do after skiing?

Part of the beauty of Canada’s ski resorts is that there is so much to do beyond the slopes. You can combine your break with a trip to Vancouver, making for a city and ski combination. Vancouver is beautiful in both winter and early spring, as it’s usually quieter than the summer months. You can cross the iconic Capilano Suspension Bridge and see the twinkling lights across the city, browse the shops of Granville Island and take a cable car ride up Grouse Mountain. Foodies will also be drawn to the renowned restaurant scene!

Where are the best ski resorts in Canada?

Canada has some excellent ski resorts to choose from. Set among stunning National Parks, glistening frozen lakes and towering rocky peaks, the scenery is stunning and the slopes diverse.

I’ve handpicked the best options, all of which feature luxury hotels and an array of activities to enjoy alongside the slopes.

Whistler Blackcomb

Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia is probably the best known ski resort in North America - and for good reason (Shutterstock)

Perhaps the best-known of North America’s ski resorts is British Columbia’s Whistler Blackcomb.

The resort’s name refers to the two mammoth mountains that sit side-by-side, both of which have become friendly rivals for Canada’s top skiing spot! They’re joined together by the record-breaking Peak2Peak gondola, which not only connects the two ski areas together, but also offers stunning views from the glass-bottom gondola of the forest and valleys below.

Whistler Blackcomb is the largest of North America’s ski resorts, boasting more than 200 runs over some 8,000 acres of terrain connected by 36 lifts. The slopes are big and long, making them a dream for advanced skiers and snowboarders. Still, there’s more than enough for beginners, families and intermediates too, with plenty of lower slopes and ski schools for those new to the sport.

The village and après ski scene deserve a mention too. Set at the foot of the mountain, Whistler Village may surprise you with how big it is! There are bustling shops, bars and restaurants too enjoy, along with top entertainment – look out for the Fire & Ice performances!

Sun Peaks

Sun Peaks in British Columbia is the perfect resort for intermediate and advanced skiers (Inspiring Travel)

Canada’s second largest ski area is the resort of Sun Peaks. Sat in the middle of three mountain peaks, there’s over 4,000 acres of skiable terrain to enjoy.

Sun Peaks is a little more limited for true beginners, though all of the 13 lifts have a beginner and intermediate run off them, and lessons for kids and adults are available. The majority of the runs though, are best suited to intermediate and advanced skiers. In fact, if you really want to test yourself, you can head over to Revelstoke Mountain to take on challenging backcountry slopes and North America’s steepest verticals, along with incredible views of the Rocky Mountains.

As with most of Canada’s best ski resorts, there are numerous things to do if you want a break from your skis. The Tube Park and toboggan hill are great fun for families, or you can take a snowmobile tour into the Sun Peaks backcountry. You can even try your hand at axe throwing for some traditional Canadian fun!

Lake Lousie & Banff

Keep a look out for strolling elk as you ski the picturesque slopes of Lake Louise in Alberta (Shutterstock)

Over in Alberta, Lake Lousie and Banff offer some more of Canada’s best ski opportunities.

Set in one of Canada’s most beautiful National Parks (where you might spot elk wandering along the trails) this area actually covers three ski resorts that can be linked together with one SkiBig3 ticket – Lake Louise Ski Resort, Banff Sunshine Village and Mt Norquay. Together, they form over 8,000 acres of terrain connected by two gondolas and 26 chairlifts.

Lake Louise is the largest of the three, and is an excellent resort to base yourself in. It’s a good spot for families, who will love the many restaurants and bakeries, plus there’s a host of alternative things to do such as enchanting sleigh rides. Stay at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise for the magical experience of ice skating across the sprawling frozen lake or, if you really want to show off, head to the Terrain Park to practice jumps and tricks.

Banff Sunshine Village is closest to the main village of Banff and is the highest of the three mountains, making it a good option for the more seasoned skier. If you don’t fancy taking on the double black slopes though, don’t worry – along with more gentle options, you can take a sightseeing ticket to enjoy the Rocky Mountain views from the lifts without needing to ski at all. Or, try snowshoeing through the delightfully named Sunshine Meadows.

