While France might steal the snow-sports show thanks to its sprawling mega-resorts, Switzerland has carved a name for itself as one of Europe’s premier skiing destinations.

Sharing the famed Alps with France, Italy and Austria, among others, Switzerland boasts some of the highest peaks in the range, including the Matterhorn (which straddles the Swiss-Italian border) and Dufourspitze.

These mountains and valleys are home to some of the most highly acclaimed ski resorts on the continent. From Zermatt to St Moritz, Switzerland has resorts and slopes catering to all ability levels, from complete beginners to the most experienced of off-piste skiers.

Towering peaks, well-groomed runs, abundant snowfall and charming Alpine towns: Switzerland has it all. However, with over 300 ski resorts to choose from, it can be difficult to know which one is right for you. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best to help narrow it down ahead of the 2023/24 winter season.

St Moritz

A view of St Moritz from the lake (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

St Moritz sits in the Engadin Valley around the lake of the same name, and is known as the birthplace of Alpine winter tourism. It played host to the Winter Olympics in 1928 and 1948. There are four main ski areas covered by the lift pass: Corviglia/Piz Nair, Corvatsch/Furtschellas, Diavolezza and Lagalb.

Some of the slopes here are higher than 3,000m, with over 300km of pistes served by 42 lifts and plenty of off-piste opportunities, plus gentle beginner areas.

Away from the slopes, St Moritz is known for being the glitziest Swiss resort (with prices to match), with elegant hotels and spendy restaurants set in a glamorous, chocolate-box village.

Verbier

A view of the mountains over Verbier (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A resort famed for its challenging terrain, Verbier is one of the best resorts for expert skiers and snowboarders. Named as the country’s best resort in 2021 and 2022 by the World Ski Awards, Verbier boasts over 410km of slopes spread across the ‘4 Vallees’ area, with Mont Fort at the heart of the region, standing at 3,330m.

There’s also a respected ski school for beginners, but the real draw is Verbier’s red and black runs plus off piste for more experienced snowsports enthusiasts to test their mettle on. The resort’s most famous routes include the 900-metre vertical from Col des Gentianes to Tortin, as well as off-piste runs such as Bec des Etagnes, Col des Mines and Marlenaz.

The resort itself is another pricey destination – this is Switzerland after all – but is a picturesque blend of wooden Alpine buildings housing pubs, restaurants and opulent chalets.

Andermatt

Andermatt is a good destination for beginner skiers (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Split over two main sections, Andermatt’s ski area is a game of two halves. Gemsstock’s all red and black runs largely set above 2,000m are ideal for intermediates and experts, while in recent years the Nätschen-Gütsch-Sedrun area has offered a welcome range of gentler green and blue slopes for less experienced skiers following a 1.8bn franc (£1.5m) investment. Further investment in the ski area is also on its way after Vail Resorts, which now owns the ski infrastructure, pledged to plough in £130m.

Andermatt is also known for the quality of its snow, while the resort itself combines the original Alpine village and a shiny new development comprising high-end hotels, restaurants and shops housed in sympathetic buildings that mimic the traditional style.

Davos-Klosters

Davos is located in the Graubunden region (Getty Images)

Situated in the Graubunden area, the twin resorts of Klosters and Davos are home to over 300km of slopes that are split between six areas. Linked by trains and both covered by a single lift pass, the two share a large skiing area called Parsenn. Davos has mainly intermediate to advanced pistes, while Klosters is a smaller resort with runs for all levels (the Madrisa area is particularly suited to beginners).

Your choice for where to stay depends on what type of holiday you want; choose Klosters for rustic, alpine charm and Davos for a livelier, slightly more upmarket stay (with more options for nightlife and shopping).

Zermatt

Zermatt sits at the foot of the Matterhorn (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sitting at the foot of the Matterhorn, one of Switzerland’s most iconic mountains, Zermatt enjoys an almost unbeatable scenic winter setting. The resort is best suited to intermediate and advanced level skiers and snowboarders, with three different sectors that are reached from different points in town, offering a total of 360km of slopes (the vast majority of which are graded red).

Kleine Matterhorn, a part of the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise, is the highest section, linking the town to Cervinia in Italy (which provides a fourth area; top tip, head over to the Italian side for lunch to enjoy cheaper prices). Sunnegga-Rothorn is best for family skiing and beginners, while Gornergrat is good for both beginners and intermediates.

A lively mountain town in both winter and summer, Zermatt is centred around the vibrant Bahnhoffstrasse.

Saas-Fee

Saas-Fee is home to a turning restaurant with panoramic views (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A good resort for beginners, Saas-Fee is surrounded by towering mountains of 4,000-plus metres (13 to be exact, including the Dom, the highest mountain that sits solely in Switzerland). Its height makes the resort’s 100km of runs very snowsure compared to many Swiss resorts. For experts on the hunt for more challenging terrain, there’s the off-piste Mittelallalin area or the nearby glaciers of the Dom and Allalinhorn.

For beginners, the nursery slopes and long and gentle green runs are located away from the more difficult slopes, meaning that you don’t need to watch out for the more experienced skiers behind you. The resort of Saas Fee itself is a charming, car-free village, and there are plenty of activities offered for families.

Wengen

A view of Wengen from nearby Allmend (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Nestled above the Lauterbrunnen Valley, Wengen is a good choice for families due to its relaxed atmosphere, (mainly) car-free roads and a pleasant mix of slopes. Part of the Grindelwald-Wengen area, the sector sits at the foot of the Monch, Eiger and Jungfrau mountains (the smallest of which still stands at 3,967m). Wengen is famous for the 4.4km Lauberhorn downhill run, the world’s longest that is part of the World Cup circuit.

With plenty of nursery slopes and beginners runs to add to 30km of toboggan runs, indoor and outdoor skating and playgrounds, Wengen can be a good choice for young families. There’s plenty for intermediate skiers too; the Jungfrau lift pass covers both areas and Murren, with over 206km of slopes.

Gstaad

A pedestrian street in Gstaad (Getty Images)

Located in the canton of Bern in the southwest of the country, Gstaad has a variety of slopes that offers another good – if spendy – choice for families. This glitzy resort has over 200km of downhill slopes, while hardcore skiers can come both pre- and post-season for glacier skiing at the Glacier 3000 resort in Ormont-Dessus. Cross-country skiers can also explore 111km of trails and even an illuminated night trail between Schonried and Saanenmoser.

Gstaad has five different ski areas that mainly cater to intermediates. Rinderberg is the largest area (and is also home to some good beginner slopes), while the Eggli sector contains roughly 58km miles of mainly blue runs. Wasserngrat and Wispile are two smaller areas that will keep skiers busy for a few hours.

The resort town consists of a network of pedestrianised streets lined by picturesque wooden chalet buildings, with the turreted Palace adding an impressive landmark.

