Will friends visiting me in Spain need proof of stay?

Q I am a non-resident homeowner in Spain. Do I have to provide a letter of invitation to visit friends who are UK passport holders?

David S

A Not a letter of invitation – it is even more bureaucratic than that. The democratic vote to leave the European Union, together with the insistence of the UK government that British travellers be treated as “third-country nationals”, has had many consequences. The obligation to provide proof of accommodation when entering the EU – and wider Schengen Area – is one of them.