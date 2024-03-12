Will friends visiting me in Spain need proof of stay?
Simon Calder answers your questions on visa red tape, compensation claims and whether it’s possible to visit Lviv
Q I am a non-resident homeowner in Spain. Do I have to provide a letter of invitation to visit friends who are UK passport holders?
David S
A Not a letter of invitation – it is even more bureaucratic than that. The democratic vote to leave the European Union, together with the insistence of the UK government that British travellers be treated as “third-country nationals”, has had many consequences. The obligation to provide proof of accommodation when entering the EU – and wider Schengen Area – is one of them.
