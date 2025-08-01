Culture Capitals: The best British cities to reach by rail for an enriching day out

Whether you’re into contemporary art, awe-inspiring architecture, dazzling design or literary history, Britain is bursting at the seams with amazing cultural experiences – and travelling by rail is the perfect stress-free way to experience them.

With a Railcard (there are nine to choose from including the Two Together and Family & Friends Railcard) users can save up to a third off most rail travel around Britain, it pays for itself in no time. With such great discounts as well as great offers like 2FOR1 and a third off selected attractions when you travel by train with National Rail’s Days Out Guide – you can squeeze in even more enjoyment for less this summer. Find the one that’s right for you at railcard.co.uk. What’s more, Railcard have created a handy online calculator to determine what you could save – simply enter your journey details and the relevant Railcard and it will calculate the discount you can get.

Read on for our guide to Britain’s best culture spots…

Newcastle

There’s something for every type of culture vulture in Newcastle. If it’s impressive architecture that floats your boat, then head to Grainger Town, an area where 40 per cent of the buildings are listed as being of historical or architectural importance. The Lit & Phil is a beautiful independent library set in a Grade II* listed building right near the train station. Historic spaces have also been transformed into exciting new cultural spaces – including the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, in a converted flour mill, and The Biscuit Factory, the UK’s largest independent contemporary art, craft and design gallery, in the vibrant Ouseburn quarter. Overlooking the River Tyne you’ll find Newcastle’s answer to the Sydney Opera House, the Glasshouse International Centre for Music, a spectacular building that showcases music of all genres.

Nearest station: Newcastle, in the city centre.

Oxford

Known as the city of dreaming spires, Oxford is famous for its university – the oldest in the English speaking world. There are historic buildings at every turn, including the Radcliffe Camera, an iconic circular building that forms part of the Bodleian Library (book a guided tour of the library if you want to see inside). The Ashmolean is Britain’s oldest public museum, dedicated to art and archeology. As well as housing thousands of ancient artefacts, it hosts exhibitions – this summer there’s a show dedicated to Oxford band Radiohead’s artwork. There are other world class museums, including the university-linked Pitt Rivers and the Museum of Natural History. Oxford has also been the inspiration for countless cultural figures, including J.R.R Tolkien, Lewis Carroll and C.S Lewis and you can visit the sites that inspired them on a literary tour of the city (and get 20 per cent off with National Rail Days Out Guide). If you’re a Harry Potter fan you’ll want to visit Christ Church College, which stood in as Hogwarts in the films.

Nearest station: Oxford, about a 10 minute walk into the city centre.

Manchester

Manchester’s music, fashion and arts scene is legendary ( Alamy )

Manchester is known for its musical heritage, with Oasis, The Smiths, Joy Division and The Stone Roses – to name just a few – all hailing from the city. Fans can choose from numerous tours dedicated to taking in venues and landmarks associated with these local heroes. Manchester is also home to dozens of museums and art galleries, including the People’s History Museum (dedicated to the history of democracy, equality and social justice) the Imperial War Museum North, The Lowry (seven minutes away by train in Salford) and enormous contemporary arts centre HOME. A short stroll from Manchester Piccadilly station is the Northern Quarter, a vibrant district where you’ll find legendary indie emporium Afflecks and Manchester Craft & Design Centre, showcasing local designers and makers. Head just east of the Northern Quarter and you’ll reach Ancoats, a former industrial area that’s now one of the city’s most buzzing districts, with great independent restaurants, cafes and shops to explore.

Nearest station: Manchester Piccadilly in the city centre.

Bath

From the iconic Royal Crescent and Pulteney Bridge to the Roman Baths and the Abbey, Bath is packed with iconic architecture – and the only city in Britain named a UNESCO world heritage site. If you’re a Jane Austen fan it’s a great time to visit as this year marks 250 years since her birth – visit the Jane Austen Centre to discover how the city shaped her life and work (or attend their Jane Austen festival from 12-21 September) or go on an Austen-themed walking trail. Until 2 November there’s also an exhibition dedicated to the author at No.1 Royal Crescent (a filming location for Bridgerton), a restored townhouse and museum where you can experience life in Georgian times. Another famous writer with connections to Bath is Mary Shelley, who wrote her gothic masterpiece in the city – you can learn more at Mary Shelley’s House of Frankenstein (enjoy 2FOR1 entry with National Rail Days Out Guide). Elsewhere, the Holborne Museum and the Victoria Gallery are musts for art lovers, and the Grade II listed Theatre Royal is a beautiful place to catch a play.

Nearest station: Bath Spa in the city centre.

Chichester

Chichester is a must for culture vultures ( Alamy )

Head to this West Sussex town to see one of this year’s hottest art openings. The Goodwood Art Foundation is a new destination for contemporary art set in 70 acres of beautiful natural landscape, launching with a must-see exhibition by British artist Rachel Whiteread. The site is five miles outside of Chichester, but the gallery runs free shuttle buses to and from the train station. Chichester itself is home to the excellent Pallant House Gallery, which features a world class collection of British art. Until November you can also catch a major exhibition about artistic friendships, featuring works by artists including Lucian Freud, David Hockney, Lee Miller, Eric Ravilious and Paula Rego. At the Novium Museum you can learn about Chichester’s Roman heritage, including seeing the remains of the city’s public bath house, preserved underground. Be sure to visit the city’s cathedral, which dates back almost 1000 years, and allow time for a mooch around the centre, where you’ll find a host of independent galleries, artists studios and boutique shops to explore.

Nearest station: Chichester, about a 10 minute walk from the centre

Norwich

The perfect mix of old and new, Norwich is a town bursting with creativity and cultural attractions among cobbled streets and historic buildings. As well as having two stunning cathedrals and a castle, there’s the world-class Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, where you can see works by Picasso, Degas, Henry Moore and Francis Bacon, housed in a building designed by Sir Norman Foster to create an “intimate” atmosphere for people to experience art. Other unique cultural attractions include The South Asia Collection, a museum dedicated to the arts, crafts, and cultures of South Asia that’s housed in an old Victoria ice-rink, and Strangers’ Hall, a magnificently preserved Tudor merchant’s house. Norwich also has four independent theatres, and is England’s first UNESCO City of Literature. A new immersive literary trail, Wandering Words – featuring specially commissioned poems from seven writers – celebrates the city’s literary connections.

Nearest station: Norwich, about a 15 minute walk to the city centre

Dundee

Dundee is Britain’s only UNESCO City of Design ( Alamy )

Dundee can claim something no other city can – it is Britain’s only UNESCO City of Design, an accolade that honours its rich heritage (did you know that aspirin, The Beano and Dandy comics, marmalade and the video game Grand Theft Auto were all invented in the city?) as well as its thriving contemporary scene. The V&A Dundee – which sits on the waterfront and is as impressive from the outside as it is inside – is dedicated to design, and helped cement the city’s reputation as a cultural hotspot. Elsewhere, the Verdant Works museum (housed in an old mill) tells the story of Dundee’s industrial history. While the McManus Art Gallery & Museum is set in a magnificent Victorian gothic building. In the cultural quarter you’ll find Dundee Contemporary Arts and the award-winning Dundee Science Centre, as well an array of cafes and restaurants. Be sure to look out for art in the wild, too — there are hundreds of pieces of public art dotted around the city.

Nearest station: Dundee in the city centre

London

Britain’s capital is overflowing with world-class museums and art galleries but east London is the place to head to if you want to experience the city’s most exciting new cultural destination. New opening V&A East Storehouse at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford spans four levels and is bigger than 30 basketball courts. The ‘working museum’ houses 250,000 treasures from the V&A’s vast collection and is designed to give visitors a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes workings of a museum. What’s particularly unique is the ‘order an object’ service, where you can book a slot to see an item of your choice from the archive. The museum forms part of the new East Bank cultural quarter, which also includes new dance venue Sadler’s Wells East. If you’re hungry for more great culture in east London, highlights include The Whitechapel Gallery, Museum of the Home – which explores how we’ve lived throughout the centuries – and the Nunnery Gallery, which occupies the ground floor of a former 19th century convent.

Nearest station: Hackney Wick, about a 10 minute walk

Swansea

Swansea is alive with history, art and theatre ( Alamy )

Wales’ second city is its most culturally vibrant, blending fascinating history with an exciting contemporary arts scene. Famously the birthplace of poet Dylan Thomas, his legacy still looms large in the city. You can visit the room he was born in at 5 Cwmdonkin Drive, while The Dylan Thomas Centre, in the maritime quarter, tells the story of his life, work and legacy. From there, it’s easy to reach a host of other attractions, including the Swansea Museum (the oldest in Wales), the National Waterfront Museum, which tells the story of Wales’ industrial history and The Glynn Vivian Art Gallery. The city is also home to cutting edge galleries like the artist-led community Elysium and Galerie Simpson. A two-decade spanning ‘Art Across The City’ project has led to dozens of public artworks and murals dotted around in Swansea, so keep your eyes peeled while walking around. And for a theatre experience with a difference, try to catch a show at the Volcano Theatre, where inventive and boundary-pushing plays are performed in a disused supermarket.

Nearest station: Swansea, about a 20 minute walk to maritime quarter

Leeds

As well as being the only city outside of London to have both a resident opera and ballet company, Leeds has an impressive collection of museums, including those dedicated to the city’s industrial heritage (Leeds Industrial Museum), arms and armour (Royal Armouries Museum) and the history of healthcare (Thackray Museum of Medicine). For art lovers, Leeds Art Gallery has the most significant collection of twentieth century art outside of London, while the Henry Moore Institute showcases sculpture from around the world. Hop on a train to Wakefield (just a 13 min journey) and you can visit the award winning Hepworth Gallery. If you’ve got a little more time, Yorkshire Sculpture Park is a short taxi or bus ride from Wakefield Westgate station. Set in 500 acres of stunning countryside, it features works by Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore, Ai Weiwei and more.

Nearest station: Leeds, in the city centre

Enjoy great value British adventures by train

From stunning nature and the great outdoors, to culture, cuisine and incredible scenery, there’s no doubt Britain has it all in spades, and these unmissable adventures are just a simple, enjoyable train ride away. So there’s never been a better time to start planning some Great British getaways, from day trips to weekends away or a longer staycation.

With Railcard, whether you’re travelling solo or with a friend, on a couples weekend or off on holiday with the family, you can save on all sorts of train journeys around Great Britain. Railcard helps you save a third off rail travel and for just £35 for the year, it pays for itself in no time. With 9 different Railcards available, find the one for you at railcard.co.uk. What’s more, you can enjoy 2FOR1 and other offers with National Rail’s Days Out Guide when you travel by train. So make this your year to get out, experience and explore everything on your doorstep and enjoy truly great value getaways.