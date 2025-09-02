It might be a bucket-list destination for many, but a trip to Thailand can be even more than checking off the must-see sights. Going off radar and beyond the tourist hotspots isn’t just a way to get away from the crowds, it’s a chance to experience authentic culture and cuisine in local communities, learn about traditional ways of life and sample some unrivalled Thai hospitality.

Slow travel means prioritising quality experiences over packing in as much as you can. It’s about taking things at a more leisurely pace, immersing yourself in a community and engaging more deeply with a destination. In Thailand, it’s a way to appreciate the country’s unique beauty and culture in a more sustainable way.

From taking in Northern Thailand by train or exploring idyllic islands on a bike, to staying in a local’s home and spending time with indigenous communities, you’ll see more when you slow down.

Try out train life in Isaan

The region of Isaan in northeast Thailand might be one of the lesser explored corners of the country, but it’s certainly not short on reasons to visit. From ancient ruins and spectacular temples to UNESCO-listed national parks and lively towns, this culturally rich region warrants a place on every traveller’s itinerary — and with excellent rail connections, travelling by train is both a greener and more relaxed way to take it all in. Starting in Bangkok, a three hour train ride north will bring you to Pak Chong, the gateway town for Khao Yai National Park. Thailand’s oldest national park is home to hundreds of species of birds and mammals, including gibbons, hornbills and wild elephants. Visitors can also hike to Haew Suwat Waterfall, made famous by the film The Beach. From Pak Chong, the train can take you onwards to Nakhon Ratchasima (known locally as Korat) where you can visit the temple ruins of Phimai Historical Park. Other Isaan spots accessible by rail include Udon Thani, home to mystical rock formations in Phu Phrabat Historical Park and artefacts dating back over 5000 years at the Ban Chiang archaeological site. End your rail adventure in the scenic Nong Khai, sitting on the Mekong River across from Laos – before getting a train back to Bangkok.

Meet the locals in the Surin Islands

The stunning Surin islands are a must-visit, and can be explored via immersive tours led by Moken guides ( Responsible Thailand )

Translating roughly as “people of the sea” – and sometimes known as sea gypsies for their semi-nomadic, waterborne way of life – the Chao Ley are a collection of indigenous communities living in Southeast Asia, including along Thailand’s Andaman coast. Among the most traditional are the Moken people, who inhabit the Surin archipelago in the Phang Nga province. They welcome visitors to come and spend time in their community, learning about their lives and traditions while enjoying the natural beauty of the Surin Islands. Immersive tours are led by a Moken guide (with the help of a translator) and depending on the season, activities might include a snorkel tour, rowing a traditional Moken boat, forest hikes, spear fishing on the reefs or learning Moken weaving. You might witness the extraordinary feat of Moken free-divers, who hold their breath long enough to reach to the sea floor to collect sea cucumbers and oysters. Proceeds from community-based tourism programmes go back into the Moken community, helping to preserve this unique culture.

Stay in a traditional Thai home

If you want an authentic Thai experience, there’s no better way than staying with the locals. Homestays offer the chance to go beyond the surface and really get to know local customs, celebrations and ways of life, all while supporting the community. The village of Bang Rong, in northeast Phuket, has an award-winning community-based tourism programme that allows visitors to have meaningful cultural experiences while supporting the local economy and protecting the environment on which the community depends for its livelihood. As well as mangrove tours, cooking classes and sustainable agriculture projects, guests can stay with local families in a traditional house. You’ll see how the predominantly Muslim community of Bang Rong spend their days, observing and joining in with activities like fishing, cooking or farming. Further south, in the village of Kao Thep Pitak in Surat Thani, homestays allow locals to supplement their income while guests can enjoy warm hospitality and experience a simpler way of life. At the village’s award-winning community restaurant, visitors can try authentic southern Thai dishes made with locally sourced vegetables and fruits, and learn more about its sustainable agriculture programmes. You’ll leave with new friends, meaningful memories and the knowledge that your stay has had a positive impact.

Explore an idyllic island by bike and kayak

Ko Mak in Trat province in eastern Thailand is redefining tourism with sustainable policies that welcome guests while protecting the island’s unique character. Covering just 16sq km, Ko Mak is bursting with natural beauty and laid back charm – but you won’t find high-rise resorts, wild parties or packs of tourists.

Instead, tranquility and slow living are the order of the day here. Low-carbon tourism is a priority, with restrictions on the number of cars and motorbikes allowed on the island. But you won’t miss them. The island is best explored by bicycle, with scenic cycling routes that will lead you to secluded beaches, coconut plantations and fishing villages. Or, discover the island’s marine life in an eco-friendly kayak (motorised water sports are banned), paddling leisurely through mangrove forests and exploring uninhibited nearby islands like Ko Kradat. It’s the ideal way to bask in the area’s natural beauty while keeping your impact minimal and helping preserve it for generations to come.