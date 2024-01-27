Jump to content

Ask Simon Calder

Will my two underage sons be allowed inside US bars?

Simon Calder answers your questions on drinking in the US, late check-ins, Valencia travel tips and flight rebookings

Saturday 27 January 2024 06:00
<p>Booze ban: the 21-plus rule tends to be strictly enforced over the pond </p>

Booze ban: the 21-plus rule tends to be strictly enforced over the pond

(Alamy)

Q I love the US and am looking at visiting some new states. I was wondering if my sons, aged 18 and 20, would be allowed in bars and restaurants in Memphis, Nashville and Louisiana in the tourist hot spots?

Bradley B

A I love the US too. But America’s alcohol laws are not compatible with a holiday for young adults like your sons if they like a drink.

