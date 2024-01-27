Will my two underage sons be allowed inside US bars?
Simon Calder answers your questions on drinking in the US, late check-ins, Valencia travel tips and flight rebookings
Q I love the US and am looking at visiting some new states. I was wondering if my sons, aged 18 and 20, would be allowed in bars and restaurants in Memphis, Nashville and Louisiana in the tourist hot spots?
Bradley B
A I love the US too. But America’s alcohol laws are not compatible with a holiday for young adults like your sons if they like a drink.
