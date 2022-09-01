Six of the best winter cruise destinations

Whether you’re in the mood for winter sun or festive fun, a cruise is the hottest ticket for a holiday this winter. Some of the mainstays of winter cruising – including the Caribbean, Europe’s Christmas markets and the remote reaches of Antarctica – are about to have their first full seasons since the pandemic, so here are a few cruise highlights to watch out for this winter.

Caribbean

Why choose one island when you could wake up to a different white-sand beach every day, and get a taste of the varied cultures and cuisines across the Caribbean along the way?

Those sun-kissed shores and crystal-clear waters are in demand this year, with dozens of cruise lines sending their newest ships to the region. P&O Cruises’ Arvia, which means ‘from the seashore’, launches in December and will be based in Barbados – and it’s already infused with Caribbean vibes thanks to a rum distillery on board. MSC Seascape is also taking to the water from December on voyages that stop at Ocean Cay, the cruise line’s private island and marine reserve in the Bahamas.

If you haven’t experienced some of the other new ships that launched this year – including NCL’s first-in-class Norwegian Prima, Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady, Celebrity Beyond, Disney Wish or Royal Caribbean’s colossal Wonder of the Seas – you can get on board and get your dose of winter sun at the same time.

Christmas markets

Do your Christmas shopping in style with a market-packed cruise along the Rhine or Danube (Alamy Stock Photo)

The towns and cities scattered along the riverbanks of the Rhine or Danube are renowned for their legendary markets, some of which can trace their history back more than 500 years, which run from late November until Christmas Eve. With the scent of gingerbread and gluhwein wafting through the air at every stop, a river cruise lets you sample the delights of several markets in one festive journey, and because river ships often dock right in the heart of the city, you can hop off and explore then come back to the comfort of your ship when it’s time to warm up.

Canary Islands

For blue skies and warm temperatures without the long-haul flight, consider the Canary Islands. You can even skip the airport altogether with a cruise that departs from the UK – often travelling via Funchal in Madeira – so by the time you dock in Tenerife, Lanzarote or La Palma, you’re already well into your holiday stride.

NCL has seen such demand that it is featuring the Canary Islands this winter for the first time since 2017, with 10 to 14-day cruises departing from Lisbon on board Norwegian Sun. It’s also among the lines – along with P&O Cruises, Ambassador Cruise Line, Marella Cruises and Fred Olsen Cruise Lines – that has Christmas and new year departures here for those who fancy ringing in the festive season with a ready-made party on board.

The Nile

Like the constancy of its current, interest in the ancient temples of the Nile remains strong, but after the long-awaited opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo and the 100th anniversary this November of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb, this will be a bumper year. The uncovering of the boy king’s crypt by Egyptologist Howard Carter sparked a frenzy of excitement about ancient Egypt and Viking’s new ship, Viking Osiris – the latest luxury vessel to launch on the Nile – was named by the eighth Earl of Carnarvon, a descendant of the English peer who financed Carter’s excavation.

Northern Lights

Experience the incredible phenomenon of the Northern Lights on a scenic Norwegian cruise (Alamy Stock Photo)

Demand for the Norwegian fjords has been at an all-time high this summer as cruisers seek the thrill of an adventure without the uncertainty of straying too far from home. That love affair is set to continue through winter, the peak viewing period for the Northern Lights, when the night sky is transformed into nature’s greatest light show. Norwegian cruise lines including Hurtigruten and newcomer Havila Voyages take guests on voyages above the Arctic Circle where, away from light pollution on land, you can be sure of the very best view – and they’re so sure you’ll see the lights that if you’re unlucky enough not to, they’ll give you a free cruise.

Antarctica

Make friends with the penguins on a breathtaking cruise to the Antarctic (Alamy Stock Photo)

You only had to look at the excitement surrounding the discovery of Shackleton’s long-lost wreck Endurance – in the year that marks the centenary of his death, no less – to see the enduring appeal of the White Continent. With so much time in lockdown spent plotting our next big adventure, demand for expedition cruises is rocketing, and there are plenty of new ships specially designed for polar waters to meet it.

Familiar cruise brand Swan Hellenic got a new lease of life when it relaunched last year with a focus on ‘cultural expeditions’; its first purpose-built ship, SH Minerva, will be joined in Antarctica this year by second ship Vega. The same is true of Viking’s newly minted expedition arm which sees sister vessels Viking Octantis and soon-to-launch Viking Polaris – which uniquely feature an indoor ‘Hangar’ to make it easier to get in and out of Zodiac boats to go ashore – setting sail together. They will take to the water with other newcomers including Silver Endeavour, Seabourn Venture and Aurora Expeditions’ Sylvia Earle, all charting a course for the most extreme environment on the planet.