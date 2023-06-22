Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are plenty of beautiful places to consider when booking a UK holiday, from the coast and countryside to town and city locations. With Britain home to glorious beaches, parks and lakes, you can soak up the views while enjoying walks, wild swimming and relaxation.

If it’s peace and quiet you’re looking for, an adults-only holiday could well be the answer. A travel escape without a single child in sight means grown-up conversation and uninterrupted bliss. Should you have small kids and be desperate for some time out or simply prefer a slightly more sophisticated stay, there’s something special about accommodation where only adults are allowed.

Whether it’s a romantic stay you seek, a city break, tranquil spa stay or cocktails with friends, we’ve rounded up some of the best travel ideas. From a boutique hotel, castle and beach escape to an off-grid hut, keep scrolling for inspiration.

The Mandrake Hotel, London

Stay in one of 30 luxe bedrooms (The Mandrake)

Boutique hotel The Mandrake is a luxury destination set across four floors. There are 30 chic bedrooms, plus three suites and a penthouse. In the centre you’ll see a courtyard framed by jasmine and passion flowers. Head to dinner at the outdoor restaurant Jurema Terrace or cosy up indoors at the YOPO bar and restaurant. It’s perfectly placed for a London break, as you can walk to Oxford Street in just a couple of minutes and Covent Garden is nearby, too.

Fistral Beach Hotel and Spa, Newquay

Soak up the stunning view of Fistral Beach (Fistral Beach Hotel)

Guests enjoy a direct view of Fistral Beach at this adults-only hotel and spa on the Cornish coast. The comfortable rooms are beautifully decorated with seaside shades and coastal details. There’s an indoor pool, sauna and hot tub to unwind, as well as a beauty salon for indulging in some spa treatments. Tuck into tasty dishes at the Rosette Dune Restaurant and have pre- or post-dinner drinks at The Bay Bar. The hotel is just a mile from Newquay town centre.

Northumberland Nook, Northumberland

Take a dip in the outdoor bath tub (Northumberland Nook)

If you want to enjoy stargazing and unrivalled peace in a picturesque corner of rolling countryside, Northumberland Nook is an incredible find. The dog-friendly off-grid hut is made from reclaimed timber and is complete with relaxing features such as an outdoor bath tub and a king size bed. Sip drinks on the outdoor terrace as the sun goes down or take a dip while soaking up the surrounding scenery. Plus, there’s a firepit for roasting marshmallows. Enjoy an outdoor shower the next morning before heading to local landmarks, such as Hadrian’s Wall and Wallington Hall, or pop into nearby Newcastle to do some shopping.

From £265.

House of Gods Hotel, Edinburgh

Get in the party mood at the hotel’s cocktail bar (House of Gods)

This decadent hotel is situated on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile and features dark, richly decorated rooms with four-poster beds, with design inspiration taken from the Orient Express and Versailles. Get in the party mood at the House of Gods cocktail bar and Lilith’s Lounge, or book a table at the Casablanca Cocktail Club. Nearby tourist attractions include the Camera Obscura and World of Illusions, where you can get a panoramic view of the entire city.

Bodelwyddan Castle, Wales

Bodelwyddan Castle has a mix of Gothic, Jacobean and Greek Revival architecture (Warner Leisure Hotels )

Bodelwyddan Castle in North Wales is a Victorian grade II listed building that hosts a modern hotel. The Warner Leisure Hotels resort has swimming pools and offers fitness classes and tours of the castle grounds. Enjoy evening entertainment that ranges from concerts to comedy shows, and there are also games rooms, a cinema and yoga studios for a fun-packed adults-only UK holiday.

From £269 for three nights with bed, breakfast, three-course evening dining, nightly entertainment and activities.

Ragdale Hall Spa, Leicestershire

Head to the rooftop to reach an infinity pool (Ragdale Hall)

Enjoy a relaxing escape at Ragdale Hall Spa in the Leicestershire countryside. The inviting spa has a sauna, volcanic salt bath and six swimming pools, including a rooftop infinity pool. There’s a comprehensive treatment menu and fitness classes, depending on whether you’d like to unwind or do something a little more active. Tuck into lunch or dinner in the main dining room and head to the Verandah Bar or Twilight Bar for drinks. You can stay in the hotel for both short and long breaks, with several seasonal deals available.

From £453pp for a two-night stay, based on two people sharing.

Finn Lough Forest Bubble Dome, Enniskillen

The unique domes are set in a private forest (Finnlough)

For a unique adults-only break, Finn Lough Forest Bubble Domes are set in completely private surroundings. Guests sleep beneath the Northern Ireland sky in the transparent domes – perfect for those who enjoy home-from-home accommodation with a twist. There are standard and premium domes to book, and all options come with a double bed.

Prices start at £340 per night, based on two adults sharing.

