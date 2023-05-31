Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There are few better places in the world to travel with a dog than Scotland. With the right to roam, there are almost endless options for walkies here, be it up in the high mountains of the Cairngorms or Nevis Range, or along the craggy coastlines of the country’s remote and wild isles.

While the Scottish Highlands draw the crowds – and rightly so, thanks to the utterly beguiling scenery that would rival Mordor for its drama – there are exceptional dog-friendly holiday options across the country. Ayrshire has one of the most underrated coastlines in Scotland, so head here for brilliant sandy beaches, while Edinburgh is a surprisingly dog-friendly city, with family-focused attractions that let dogs in, too. Foodies are well catered for with dog-friendly hotels earning Michelin-stars and running truly divine tasting menus, and there’s romance afoot in a Highlands castle that’ll have even the dog swooning.

Wherever you’ve set your sights, here’s our pick of the best dog-friendly hotels in Scotland.

The best dog-friendly hotels in Scotland are:

Best hotel for couples: Mingary Castle

Location: The Highlands

Dogs can roam free at the tastefully decorated 13th-century Mingray castle (Mingray Castle)

A dog-friendly hotel with a difference, Mingary Castle is a 13th-century coastal stronghold that’s seen viking invasions, royal visits and all manner of military struggles over the centuries. Thankfully, today, everything’s a little more laidback and the only invaders are tourists (and their dogs) coming for those serene, romantic views over the ocean. Dogs are allowed to roam free on the castle grounds and on the pebble beach nearby, and humans can savour the six-course tasting menu on offer in the restaurant.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best hotel for foodies: The Lovat

Location: Loch Ness

The Lovat is set on the southern edge of Loch Ness (Booking.com)

How often do you get to dine on an exceptionally well-crafted and creative tasting menu while the dog snoozes by your feet? Well, you can do that every night if you stay at The Lovat. Set on the southern edge of Loch Ness in Fort Augustus, this lovely hotel has excellent dog-friendly rooms in its “garden block”, where each bedroom has a small enclosed garden for the dog to roam around while you enjoy aperitifs on the patio. There’s also a large enclosed lawn for games of fetch before you head out to explore Loch Ness, too.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best dog-friendly spa hotel: Kimpton Charlotte Square

Location: Edinburgh

Hitch a ride on the luggage trolley after exploring this hotel’s private gardens (Kimpton Hotels)

Right in the centre of Edinburgh’s New Town, Kimpton’s Charlotte Square property has one core asset above every other city-centre property: its own enclosed, private garden. When you’ve checked in, ask for the keys to Charlotte Square’s lawn and you’ll be able to run the dog around without fear of traffic or losing them to cosmopolitan squirrels. Once they’ve had their fun, it’s time for yours: the dog can stay in the room while you head down to the spa, where there’s a pool, sound wellness room and treatments. Don’t miss dinner in dog-friendly Baba, too – the charred sweet potato is divine.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of Kimpton - Charlotte Square, an IHG Hotel here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best hotel for walks: The Tongue Hotel

Location: Scottish Highlands

Take a bath overlooking the Scottish Highlands in this chic hotel (Tongue Hotel)

On the far north coast of mainland Scotland, at the top of the North Coast 500 driving route, Tongue Hotel is in a prime spot for dogs and their owners. Just across the Kyle of Tongue loch lies the vast sandy Skinnet Beach, where dogs can run around off the lead and splash in the sea – ample walks along the coast and into the hills will wear you all out. The hotel’s 2023 renovation has resulted in newly decorated bedrooms with fresh colours and a stylish restaurant serving the finest Scottish seafood.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best hotel for beaches: The Waterside

Location: Ayrshire

The Waterside hotel is right next to walking routes along the Ayrshire coast path (Waterside Hotel)

You needn’t go far to get to the beach from The Waterside, as this hotel overlooks a large stretch of glorious soft sand where dogs are allowed to run around all year. In fact, you can hardly escape the sights and sounds of the ocean here – and that’s no bad thing. You can hear the waves lapping the shore from the beer garden, or watch them rolling in as you dine on exceptional seafood dishes (the chowder is not to be missed). Daily dog walks can be had along the Ayrshire coast path – you can walk for miles in either direction.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best hotel for blowing the budget: The Gleneagles Hotel

Location: Perthshire

Dogs will love roaming the grounds of this luxurious hotel (Gleneagles Hotel)

If you’re really looking to spoil the dog – and yourself – this hotel in Perthshire is the place to book. Gleneagles is famed for its Michelin-star restaurant, spa and golf course – all of which should be enjoyed by the humans in your party. Dogs, however, will love roaming the grounds and exploring the walks right on your doorstep here. Bedrooms are all vintage rugs and antique-style furnishings, including the occasional four-poster bed, and dogs get a bed and duvet just for them, too. Note, however, that if your dog’s a bit of a barker they might be moved to the onsite kennels if they disrupt other guests’ experience – this one’s for distinguished dogs only.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of The Gleneagles Hotel here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best hotel for island life: Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa

Location: Isle of Mull

Exeperience sea views and the sound of the waves at this beautiful beachfront hotel (Isle of Mull hotel)

Ask for a first-floor, seaview when booking into this hotel and you’ll have very little cause to leave your bed here, as watching the ferries go to and fro on the ocean beyond your window will have you mesmerised for hours. Open the window, and you might even be able to hear the waves, too. If you must leave the room, head downstairs and through the grounds to the small beach nearby, or through the woodland sculpture trail for a short stroll with the dog. And don’t miss a meal in the restaurant, where seafood and steak is the order of the day.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of Isle Of Mull Hotel and Spa here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best hotel for hiking: The Glencoe Inn

Location: The Highlands

Dogs will love roaming along the lochside near the Glencoe Inn (The Glencoe Inn)

Just a short drive from one of Scotland’s most iconic landscapes, the Glencoe Inn is an excellent place to stop off if you’re planning a hike in the area. There are two restaurants here – a casual canteen-style restaurant popular with passers-by for its pizza and fish and chips, and an intimate fine-dining option in the hotel itself, serving excellent local fish and game. Bedrooms are simple but cosy, with the added bonus of a stash from Tunnock’s (a family-run bakery) to go alongside your tea and coffee, and dogs will love roaming along the lochside nearby.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Read more of our Scotland hotel reviews:

Read more about travel in Scotland: