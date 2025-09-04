The Dilly, London, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Edwardian grandeur is blended with a relaxed vibe at this Picadilly hotel, perfectly placed for first-timers or London veterans, and worth checking into for somewhere to stay after long dinners at its spice-laced, show-stopper restaurant.

Location

Situated on Piccadilly, the historic thoroughfare filled with grand Neoclassical façades that stretch all the way down to Hyde Park Corner. The Dilly is mere footsteps from the neon lights and the famous Eros statue of Piccadilly Circus, a heaving crossroad from where the London Underground connects with the wider city. You’re also not far from the bars, clubs and restaurants of Soho and Covent Garden. And for shopping, there’s Oxford Street, Carnaby Street and Bond Street within striking distance.

The vibe

British architect Richard Norman Shaw designed the hotel in a Neo-Baroque style, which opened in 1908 after an 18-month build – catching the attention of high society, including King George V, in its early years. The bones retain Edwardian grandeur, with a rare sense of space, sweeping staircases and high ceilings. There are modern elements too: Deep blue wooden panels and vases, a shimmering bronze-effect wrap on the reception desk and vibrant prints of the London skyline.

open image in gallery The Dilly hotel rooms are sleek and modern with Edwardian elements ( The Dilly, London )

The service

For such a majestic spot, the service is pretty laid-back. Not that staff miss a beat – they arrive promptly at your room should you need something sent up, and have reliable insight into navigating the pre-theatre crowds – but they are approachable and friendly.

Bed and bath

Some Edwardian touches remain in the rooms, but they are quite modern in style. Brass accents give warmth to neutral hues, and thick curtains frame the windows, from which some offer sight of the great curve of Piccadilly, while others face the rooftops of Soho. Kaymed mattresses are luxuriously comfortable. For a longer stay, opt for a suite, which has oversized bathrooms clad in marble. Nespresso machines, sockets in the right places and White Company toiletries come in all rooms.

Food and drink

In the 1930s, the hotel had an outdoor pool; it’s now the plant-filled Terrace at The Dilly, an all-day dining spot, with a ceiling of arches and glass that brings in light. The menu features posh bar snacks (smoked haddock and cheddar croquettes) through to ribeye cuts or fillets of hake, as well as salads and sandwiches; an afternoon tea, served on a red London bus cake stand and themed around the city, is also on offer. It’s where guests start the day, too, with a comprehensive buffet. Build your own full English or opt for the meat, cheeses, yoghurt and fresh pastries of the continental spread; eggs are cooked to order.

open image in gallery The Dilly hotel in London has a gorgeous terrace for drinking and dining ( The Dilly hotel London )

A real hit of style and spice is found in the Oak Room and Lounge, a hugely impressive banquet hall with low lighting, tall mirrors and carved wood with flecks of gold – and now home to Madhu’s of Mayfair. It’s predominantly Punjabi cuisine, so think layers of earthy flavours and spices. The paneer tikka is wonderful, while a star dish is the signature slow-cooked lamb shank, braised in mchuzi – a rich, tomato-based sauce laced with clove, cumin and a flicker of East African heat; a standout example of the Kenyan fusion that peppers the menu.

Elsewhere, classic cocktails with a backdrop (on Friday and Saturday nights) of tinkling piano keys can be found at Downstairs at The Dilly, while guests staying in suites get access to the balcony lounge for complimentary snacks and drinks.

Facilities

The health club is a draw, with fitness equipment spread across three rooms (personal training can be booked), a large indoor pool and two squash courts; guests get complimentary access to the facilities. There’s also a golfing simulator and dance studio for hire. Spa treatments from Scottish brand Ishga are available, ranging from aromatherapy to facials, full-day packages to speedy scalp massages.

open image in gallery The swimming pool at The Dilly hotel in London is a welcome retreat in the heart of Piccadilly ( The Dilly, London )

Disability access

The hotel has two adapted rooms and there is lift access to the upper floors.

Pet policy

You can bring “domestic pets”; guests just need to let the hotel know in advance so they can be booked into a pet-friendly room.

Check in/check out

Check in after 12pm; check out by 3pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes, with family rooms on offer, an afternoon tea for children and young guests are welcome in the swimming pool.

At a glance

Best thing: It has to be Madhu’s, where exquisite cuisine and elegant interiors come together to create an intoxicatingly delicious experience.

Perfect for: A heritage stay with a great restaurant, right in the heart of London.

Not right for: A hipster stay in the capital’s up-and-coming neighbourhoods.

Instagram from: The Terrace during breakfast – as the sun pours in over your fresh juice, with plants in the background.

Address: 21 Piccadilly, London W1J 0BH, United Kingdom

Phone: +44 20 7734 8000

Website: thedillylondon.com

