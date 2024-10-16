Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The final day of October is looming and ghosts and ghouls are gearing up for some hair-raising horror to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve 2024.

While traditional trick-or-treating trips might basket a questionably flavoured Chupa Chups lolly or two, braving the beasts of scream parks, cracking the case of a murder mystery, and devilish family-friendly fun at haunted castles are the ultimate spooky attractions to sink your fangs into.

Disorganised fright-seekers need not worry; eleventh-hour DIY-style costumes are all the rage for those not keen to dress up as Beetlejuice, Moo Deng or a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Plus, a splash of fake blood is bound to blend in with the circus of possessed nuns and gory zombies that await.

From the frightening forests of North Wales to London’s bone-chilling dungeons and Derry’s sinister street parade, here are 19 of the UK’s top haunts for this halloweekend and beyond.

Shocktoberfest at Tulleys Farm

open image in gallery Expect a festival of fearful special effects and a circus of screams at Tulleys ( Tulleys Farm )

Location: Crawley

Tulleys Farm’s world-famous Shocktoberfest is back for another year of screams, haunts and hellish attractions in Crawley. Picture creepy clown towns, running from penitentiary prisoners and a circus of horrors with spooky street theatre surprises and shocking electric chairs. By day, rather than tricks, the Tulleys Pumpkin Patch Festival is full of sweet autumnal treats for the whole family to pick on select dates until 31 October.

Xscream Pass from £44.95, 4 October-2 November.

Book now

Fright Night at Thorpe Park

open image in gallery Heart-stopping horrors await on Thorpe Park’s famed rides ( Thorpe Park )

Location: Chertsey

The ultimate fear fest, Thorpe Park’s adrenaline-fuelled thrills transform into the playground from hell once the sun goes down and designated scare zones come to life. Weave through Lucifer’s Lair, Mawkin Meadow and experience murder on the dancefloor at DeadBeat before riding the iconic rollercoasters – including the UK’s tallest, fastest coaster Hyperia – under the cover of darkness.

Pre-booked tickets from £39pp, 4 October-3 November.

Book now

Ffear Fforest at Zip World

open image in gallery It’s a North Wales scare-fest this October ( Zip World )

Location: Betws-y-Coed

Brace yourself for North Wales’ eerie Ffear Fforest of jump scares with night passes that include cursed alpine coasters and bounce nets swarmed with killer clowns. If that wasn’t enough, a 100ft trapdoor drop, Europe’s largest five-seater swing and a paintball range with an emphasis on survival skills guarantee you’ll be hoarse from screaming.

From £28pp, 11 October-3 November.

Book now

Séance at the London Dungeon

open image in gallery Experience the chilling whispers of lost souls in the London Dungeon ( London Dungeon )

Location: Waterloo, London

Head deep into the London Dungeon this October to call on sinister spirits, such as notorious 19th-century murderer Mary Ann Cotton, around a Ouija board with psychic Agnes Guppy. With mysterious levitations, escape rooms and a Bloody Mary blackout event also new for 2024, it’ll be a harrowing Halloween for those brave enough to venture into the dungeon.

Online entry tickets from £30 per adult, 18 October-3 November.

Book now

A Jack the Ripper Tour of Whitechapel

Location: Whitechapel, London

This walking tour investigating one of Britain’s most notorious serial killers offers an atmospheric route around the darker recesses of Whitechapel and Spitalfields, treading the Victorian East End for a unique perspective on the case after nightfall.

Tickets £15pp, weeknights at 7pm from Aldgate Station.

Book now

Poisoned Chalice Cocktail Experience at The Mind Palace

open image in gallery Crack the case to find the ingredients in this immersive cocktail mystery ( Sherlock The Offical Live Game )

Location: Shepherd’s Bush, London

If an unforgettable cocktail mystery experience in a secret Sherlock speakeasy is more your thing, take on The Case of the Poisoned Chalice in West London’s The Mind Palace bar to crack the case and quench your thirst. The riddled refreshment evening includes a welcome drink, a set of four cases to solve, and the chance to concoct your own cocktail creation.

Tickets for £35 per adult, Wednesday to Saturday.

Book now

FEAR Scream Park in Avon Valley

open image in gallery There are 11 nights of frights at FEAR Scream Park’s five scare mazes ( Avon Valley by Giulia Spadafora | Soul Media )

Location: Bristol

Avon Valley’s FEAR Scream Park promises fearless visitors a “bloody good night” with five scare mazes, fire shows and funfair rides welcoming all over 16. For an additional fee, there’s even an immersive The Exorcism show for guests to battle to save the soul of the demonic Evelyn Grace. Family-friendly FEARless nights offer a tamed-down experience with just a few frights and far less sinister street performers.

FEAR Pass from £35pp, 11 October-2 November.

Book now

Scare Kingdom Scream Park

Location: Blackburn

Pushing the boundaries of the daunting Halloween maze, Scare Kingdom Scream Park in Blackburn is in its 16th year of twisted tricks with menacing mazes, haunted houses and mind-bending live performances at Mrs Dowsons Farm Park. Think hellish hospitals, murderous undertakers and unholy chapel-themed lineups as you play the victim in your very own horror movie.

Tickets £27.79 for over 13s only, 4 October-9 November.

Book now

Derry Halloween Festival 2023

open image in gallery Derry welcomes the spirit of Samhain for four nights of spooky street celebrations ( Tourism Ireland )

Location: Derry

Host of Europe’s largest Halloween festival, Derry welcomes the spirit of Samhain for four nights of chilling street celebrations every year, showcasing a fearsome display of folklore, history and heritage. Visitors to the carnival in Northern Ireland’s Walled City can expect fireworks, Jack-o’-lantern competitions and a harvest market for foodies amid the magic and mayhem.

The Walled City Trail, parade and fireworks free, 28-31 October.

Book now

Halloween: Horror Upload, Hijingo

Location: Shoreditch, London

This Halloween, London’s bingo hotspot Hijingo is hosting dystopian AI horror nights, Horror Upload, that feature immersive bingo rounds, horror-themed cocktails and the chance to win cash prizes or a European holiday if you’ve dressed to impress in the spirit of spooky season. Join the “spine-tingling” show this October for chances to win big.

From £14pp, 25 October-3 November.

Book now

True Crime Tours at the Real Mary King’s Close

open image in gallery Walk Edinburgh’s forgotten streets on this true crime tour of their dark past ( The Real Mary King’s Close )

Location: Edinburgh

The closes of Old Town Edinburgh, shrouded in shocking tales of crime and punishment, are investigated on this one-hour True Crime Tour of the forgotten streets’ fascinatingly dark and very real past. Undaunted true crime fans will confront the witch trials and the case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde as they walk the winding passageways of Mary King’s Close.

Adult tickets for £30, 14-31 October.

Book now

Halloween at the Natural History Museum

open image in gallery ‘Night at the Museum’ fans will love spine-chilling after-hours fun at the Natural History Museum ( The Trustees of the Natural History Museum, London )

Location: Kensington, London

For an adult’s only fright night of entertainment and spooky science, explore the dark side of the Natural History Museum under the glow of its weird and wonderful exhibits. The ‘Method to the Monsters’ themed evening of scares, complete with a silent disco and crowd-free tank room tours of preserved specimens, takes place on Thursday 31 October.

Adult tickets from £40, 31 October.

Book now

Dark Arts at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

open image in gallery The Great Hall will be decorated with over 100 floating pumpkins ( Warner Bros. Studio Tour London )

Location: Hertfordshire

This Halloween, there’s Dementors, Death Eaters and Dark Arts lessons at the Harry Potter Warner Bros. Studio Tour London. In the Great Hall visiting muggles will find floating pumpkins and a festive Halloween feast before wand duelling in the Forbidden Forest and watching Voldemort’s followers stalk the magical set.

From £56pp, 13 September-10 November.

Book now

Brick or Treat, Legoland

open image in gallery There’s ghoulishly good fun at Legoland this half-term ( Legoland )

Location: Windsor

Legoland’s ‘Brick or Treat’ extravaganza is back this October for “ghoulishly good fun” at Lord Vampyre’s Disco, on Monster Street, and on the Haunted House Monster Party Ride. With Knights Kingdom transformed into the Creepy Cobweb Castle and lego pumpkin heads scattered throughout the park, half-term just got haunted.

From £29pp, 27 September-3 November.

Book now

PrimEvil at ROARR!

open image in gallery Five terrifying scare attractions await ( PrimEvil )

Location: Norfolk

This scream season PrimEvil at ROARR! returns to terrify with five scare attractions, live street actors and fully immersive experiences. For 2024, thrill seekers over 12 will face a toxic warehouse, ‘Mayhem Manor’ and a black death crypt with adrenalin-pumping high ropes, zombie archery and axe throwing weaved in between.

From £28pp, 17 October-2 November.

Book now

Drayton Manor’s Spooktacular Halloween Fest

open image in gallery Make a witchy weekend of it at Drayton Manor ( Drayton Manor )

Location: Mile Oak

In the Midlands this half term, Drayton Manor has a carnival of spooks, tricks and treats from hay bale trails to spooky shows. There are even zombie burgers, ‘eye-scream’ waffles and ‘frankenshakes’ to feast on alongside haunted short breaks at the onsite Drayton Manor Resort hotel to extend the fun after dark.

From £27.50, 4 October-3 November.

Book now

Night surfing, The Wave

open image in gallery Night lights illuminate The Wave ( The Wave )

Location: Bristol

With the right wetsuit, surfing doesn’t have to be seasonal. New lake lighting at The Wave welcomes Rip Curl’s professional team riders later this month for a night of thrilling surfing to the backdrop of music from The Alive band. Other spooktacular half-term activities include pumpkin carving, a free kids activity trail and cosy sauna sessions.

Free to watch, 23 October.

Book now

Ghosts & Ghouls Family Tour, Globe Theatre

open image in gallery The spirits of Shakespeare’s plays come to life at the Globe ( Getty Images )

Location: London

This family-friendly tour of the Globe Theatre promises to bring to life the ghosts and spirits of Shakespeare’s most chilling plays. Think spells by the Three Witches, Hamlet’s father’s ghost and the Thames River Monster, amid supernatural folklore during the one-hour guided tour of the Globe.

Adult tickets £25pp, 15 October-12 April 2025.

Book now

Doddington Pumpkin Patch

Location: Lincoln

At the Doddington Pumpkin Patch, there are more than 30 varieties of pumpkins primed to pick for carving. With wellies and Halloween fancy dress encouraged, don your devil ears and look out for golden-bottomed pumpkins for a chance to win a family ticket to Christmas in the Hall.

Free entry, 1 October-31 October.

Book now

