In 2020, many of us dusted off our knitting needles to pass the time in isolation. In fact, the hobby wound itself out to such a degree that there is now a reality television programme dedicated to entirely to creating jumpers, tank tops and fluffy scarves. Game of Wool: Britain’s Best Knitter, fronted by Tom Daley, is now airing on Channel 4 – and the hobby has officially hit the mainstream.

Perhaps it’s unsurprising, then, that passionate crafters are taking their projects on holiday. Travellers are ditching the pool for spooling out yarn, and visiting destinations that specifically cater to their interests.

In fact, one of the biggest craft holiday providers, Stitchtopia, which offers specially designed knitting trips around the world, has seen a 55 per cent increase in passenger volume since 2019. There’s been a 254 per cent growth in yarn-related trips alone.

open image in gallery Tom Daley’s Game of Wool is currently airing on Channel 4 ( PA )

Trips are expert-led – think retreat-style workshops, but instead of yoga mats and singing bowls, facilitators are armed with needles and wool. Options range from the very niche (“Interlocking Chains Quilt Sewing Machine Weekend”; £495pp for three nights) to the broad, such as the Malta Crochet Retreat (eight days; £2,375pp.)

The highlight of the calendar, though, is the Stitchtopia festival, where textile-lovers combine forces for a weekend of patchworking, appliqué, hand-stitching and more, supplemented by artist talks (and unlimited tea and coffee.) The popularity of the event is testament to just how dedicated knitters are – and how once you’re hooked, it’s hard to give the craft up, even for a short holiday.

Knitting is a cross-generational craft, and its resurgence in a post-Covid landscape is understandable considering the extensive mental health benefits. Paula Redmond, clinical psychologist and one half of Creative Restoration, an organisation that promotes mindfulness via knitting, spoke to me about how needlework helps with nervous system regulation.

“Because the movements are repetitive, you can knit without having to think very much,” she says. “That can help activate a flow state, which helps release both dopamine and endorphins, and makes us feel good.”

For something truly calming, then, the knitting holiday might be hard to beat. In fact, if the goal of a trip is to fully unwind, it might just be the ultimate getaway.

Redmond detailed how in the modern day we often feel the need to be productive, even on our holiday, which can prevent us from properly switching off.

“Something like a knitting holiday, or any hobby-based holiday, can be really helpful, because it provides a bridge, a way for us to access rest and relaxation, while still meeting that part of us that wants to hold on to productivity.

open image in gallery Jane Abraham says there is a powerful sense of community at knitting retreats ( Ellie Woodhall )

“Knitting in particular can satisfy that part of you that might struggle to sit and rest as it occupies your hands, but the process forces you to slow down and enables rest.”

But, as knitting is portable, many of these benefits can be achieved from home, so what’s the specific appeal of a knitting holiday? For most participants, the main draw of these trips is the community.

Jane Abraham, owner of Stitches and Cream, a yarn shop in Cornwall that has expanded into knitting retreats, spoke to me about how meaningful the connection between holidaymakers can be.

“A group of women, who had met only that weekend, ended up sitting together well past midnight, knitting and sharing stories about their lives.

“There was laughter, a few tears and the kind of connection that can’t be manufactured. That’s when I realised—this isn’t just about knitting or crochet. It’s about creating a pause in the world where people can connect, create and carry that warmth back into their everyday lives.”

open image in gallery Belinda Harris-Reid opened the knitting hotel in 2018 ( Belinda Harris-Reid )

The Knitting Hotel in Dawlish, a quirky, seaside hotel with rooms named after stitching techniques, opened in 2018.

open image in gallery Packages offered by Belinda Harris-Reid at The Knitting Hotel include a range of amenities plus project guidance ( Belinda Harris-Reid )

Rose Jackson, a repeat visitor, said it’s the communal feeling that inspires her to return. “Although I originally went for the knitting, I stayed for the camaraderie and the sharing of stories and life experiences in a welcoming space,” she says.

“There is something unique about sitting side by side with knitting in our laps that encourages frank and honest discussions.”

The hotel offers two types of stays: “learnaways”, in which guests can take part in technical sessions with specialists to find out about specific skills, and “getaways”, ideal for finishing off a project while taking in the sea air.

Packages include breakfast, coffee, lunch, cream tea, a gift bag, snacks, crafting advice, plus “laughter and jollity and cocoa at bedtime.” There’s no doubt that Belinda Harris-Reid, owner and knitwear designer, offers the personal touch.

Paula Redmond, from Creative Restoration, spoke about the unique way knitting is an excellent social facilitator on these trips.

“You can talk about the knitting, but also you are able to sit with people without having to make direct eye contact as everyone's just focusing on their craft.”

open image in gallery Knitting holidays offer mindfulness and connection ( Getty Images / iStockPhoto )

“A knitting holiday can be great, because it can help you regulate how much you connect with other people. It's okay to sit quietly and knit and without having to eyeball each other, it can be much easier to talk.”

Knitting holidays are unlikely to become the getaway of the future for everyone, but hobby-holidays are appealing to more people each year.

Whether you’re yearning for a community, looking to escape your screen, or hoping to recharge without the productivity guilt, a crafting getaway could be the solution. Maybe before you book the same old holiday , look into one where you can pick up a new skill, make new friends and truly allow yourself to slow down.

How to do it

Three-night stays at The Knitting Hotel start at around £834 each, including bed and breakfast, meals, snacks, crafting guidance, gift bags and more. Book now.

Stitches and Cream will release a programme of 2026 retreats in the new year. Sign up for more details on their website.