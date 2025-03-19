The Gallivant, East Sussex hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A stylish coastal getaway that’s perfect for a boutique short break ,with individually decorated rooms just minutes from the vast Camber Sands

Location

Just a five-minute drive from Rye in East Sussex, you’ll find the village of Camber which is home to The Gallivant. Camber Sands is admittedly not the most beautiful beach on the English Coast, but the wide expanse is perfect for a bracing walk in the winter or enjoying the warmer weather in summer, and there's plenty of room for dogs to run around (the beach is open to dogs year-round, although in summer there are some restrictions in terms of area). There’s not much in Camber itself, but just down the road in Rye there are plenty of charming shops, cafes and restaurants – be sure to check out the recently refurbished George pub as well as the Fig restaurant. There is a railway station in Rye with regular trains from London St Pancras via Ashford, with a total journey time of roughly one hour 15 minutes.

open image in gallery The hotel is just minutes from the wide expanse of Camber sands in east Sussex ( The Gallivant )

The vibe

The Gallivant is unassuming from the outside, with a low-level motel structure, but you step into a homely coastal haven. There are plenty of nods to Camber’s past, with the owners clearly keen to embrace the East Sussex beachside feel. You’ll find exposed wood and brickwork, as well as lots of beach paintings, shells and plants. The communal areas include a cosy snug with books where you can sink into the sofas, as well as seating around a log fire and a Cabin Room, which can be used to take calls or do some work. Teas and coffee are available all day, and the Friday evening I stayed, cake was served at 4pm followed by a complimentary glass of wine and a raclette at 6pm. Outside there’s a courtyard with two fire pits, as well as heaters – so it was fully functional (and very cosy) even on a February evening, Plus, staff were only too happy to bring out blankets.

Service

Laid back and friendly, but very thorough. Guest happiness manager Naketa gave us a tour of the property that included a comprehensive rundown of the room and facilities. These are small details that make a big difference – there was no struggling with an awkward lock or wondering how to turn off the radiator. Naketa remained on hand throughout our stay; always utterly charming without being overbearing. There is real attention to detail at The Gallivant: a sleepy tea was waiting for us on our bed when we turned in for the evening, bar staff took time to help pick wines and a board at reception shares all the details for the day (including high tide/low tide, weather and complimentary drinks and snacks in the lounge).

Bed and bath

There are 20 rooms at The Gallivant, all individually decorated and beautifully furnished. These range in size from the cosy Snug Cabin to the Luxury Garden room with a roll-top bath, super king bed (the beds in other rooms are king size) and French doors that lead onto a private deck. All rooms are designed for two people, but the Baby Hampton and Large Hampton rooms have day beds which can be made up for a third person. Many of the rooms have direct access to The Gallivant’s well maintained, but wonderfully wild, gardens. Interiors are bright and fresh, and filled with thoughtful details including lots of books. Bathrooms are small, but a number have tubs, and all have Bamford bath products. The ‘minibar’ features snacks from the local area, as well as a selection of teas and coffees.

open image in gallery Rooms at The Gallivant are bright and fresh, and all individually decorated ( The Gallivant )

Food and drink

Harry’s restaurant is a new addition to The Gallivant, with a strong focus on British cuisine, serving dishes such as rabbit leg with ventreche smoked bacon and mustard sauce, and crab with fennel, blood orange and courchamps dressing.

While it shows plenty of promise with locally sourced ingredients and one the largest English wine lists in the country, there appear to be some slight teething issues. On a busy Friday evening, while service was slick, the food came out rather cold. It’s also worth noting that there are limited choices for vegetarians and vegans. The roasted garlic and cauliflower soup lacked flavour, and the ricotta gnudi with pumpkin puree was decent enough but perhaps not as special as you’d hope for at somewhere as standout as The Gallivant.

Breakfast was a departure from the traditional cooked affair you may expect at a coastal UK hotel. Each guest receives a ‘breakfast tray’ with local cheeses, ham, smoked salmon, and a ‘breakfast salad’ of tomatoes, cucumber and radish, along with granola, roast nuts and seasonal fruits. There’s also a ‘Recovery Station’ of bottomless bloody Marys, which you need to mix yourself. It’s an interesting concept, but one that doesn’t quite hit the mark if you’re after a hearty warm meal before a walk on the beach – possibly more ‘Los Angeles coastal’ than ‘English country coast’.

There is a full cocktail and mocktail list with twists on the classics – including a Sig’s Marg (El Rayo tequila, Cointreau and fresh lime juice) and a Romp in the Dunes (Hastings gin, Doppelganger amaro, apple juice and elderflower) – and the wine list is excellent and reasonably priced considering the high quality.

open image in gallery Harry's restaurant is a new addition to The Gallivant for 2025 ( The Gallivant )

Facilities

The Gallivant has a bright and airy wellness studio where yoga classes are held every morning at 8am, plus a moon rising yoga session that takes place once a month in the evening. When weather allows, ‘wild yoga’ classes take place on the beach. There is also a Peloton bike and static rower.

This hotel is the perfect base for exploring Camber Sands and the surrounding area (where there are castles, vineyards, beaches, antique shops and plenty of pubs to be discovered) and the hotel provides Hunter wellies in all sizes for country and beach walks, as well as Finisterre changing robes and stripy beach towels if you’re brave enough to take a dip.

There are two electric car chargers at the front of the hotel, which you can call ahead to reserve.

Since last year, The Gallivant has worked in partnership with local winemakers Gusbourne Estate to run two wine tours that explore English wines and can be arranged by the hotel.

open image in gallery The cosy snug is filled with books and games ( The Gallivant )

Accessibility

Although not fully accessible due to the size of some door frames, all rooms are on the ground floor, as well as and common areas, are step-free.

Pet policy

Dogs are wholeheartedly welcomed – every four-legged guest was greeted with delight by staff while I was there. A number of the rooms are dog-friendly, with an additional fee of £25. The only areas where dogs are not allowed are the snug and Harry’s restaurant (although there are tables in the bar area where guests with dogs can dine).

Check in/check out

Check in from 4pm; check out by 11am.

Family-friendly?

The Gallivant is adult-only, with no guests under the age of 16.

At a glance:

Best thing: The cosy lounge with a log fire.

Perfect for: A romantic break or a wellness break.

Not right for: Families.

Instagram from: The snug.

Address: Camber, East Sussex, TN31 7RB

Phone: +441797 225 057

Website: thegallivant.co.uk

