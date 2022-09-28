Virgin Atlantic announces removal of gendered uniform policy

Virgin Atlantic has updated its gendered uniform policy, giving crew members the choice of what to wear in an update to its gender identity policy.

Previously, female staff wore a red uniform and male staff wore a burgundy uniform, but crew members are now able to wear whichever design they feel most comfortable in.

The change has been made as part of the airline’s “Be Yourself” agenda, as well as other adjustments such as dropping a need for female crew to wear makeup and removing a ban on visible tattoos.

