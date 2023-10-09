Will voters in Nadine Dorries’ old constituency vote for a Black man?

At the Conservative Party conference in Manchester last week, Kemi Badenoch, the business secretary who is also equalities minister (because why not?) gave a speech that won her plenty of congratulatory headlines. It ought to have shocked every Black person in the country.

For Badenoch declared that “nowhere is better than Britain to be Black”.

As delegates were preparing for their long weekend away, Hubert Brown, a 61-year-old Black man, died from a stab wound on the streets of Bristol in an alleged race hate attack.