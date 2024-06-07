Biden’s ‘border order’ is the new version of Trump’s wall, but will it work?

As we are seeing so graphically in the UK, election campaigns can make for strange policy bedfellows – and the United States has suddenly thrown up a classic example. Five months out from the actual election, Joe Biden, a Democrat president with a generally liberal record on social issues, has announced a measure that comes remarkably close to a landmark policy of Donald Trump’s back in 2016.

Remember Trump’s blustering promise, repeated ad infinitum at his campaign rallies, to build a wall to prevent would-be migrants crossing into the US from Mexico? Well, Biden has announced what could be seen as the next worst thing, without the need for expensive building works.

An Executive Order issued this week says that anyone – and when the United States says anyone, that is generally what it means – who crosses the border illegally may be deported before any asylum claim is heard. There is a daily quota for crossings under an existing scheme, but once that quota is reached, that’s it.