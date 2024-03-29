Church and hate: Meet Britain’s biggest conspiracy theorist cleric

A couple of weeks ago, at the start of Ramadan, the Archbishop of Canterbury posted a message on Twitter/X wishing all Muslims peace and joy, and giving thanks for the great contribution of Muslims to our society.

Who could possibly be against that? Step forward Calvin Robinson, an esoteric cleric in a tiny Nordic Catholic Church based in Harlesden, northwest London. In Robinson’s view, the tweet rendered Justin Welby unfit to be the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Nordic Catholic Church has a mere 414 followers on X. Robinson, by contrast, has nearly 331,000 followers, dating from his time as a prominent presenter on GB News. Few people notice or care what the Nordic Church thinks about anything. Quite a few people hang on every word of Robinson.