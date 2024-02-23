Paul Marshall’s hate-speech ‘likes’ prove he’s unworthy to be a media mogul
Paul Marshall already owns GB News, the TV channel that’s home to anti-woke crackpots, and is in pole position to win control of the Telegraph, writes Alan Rusbridger. But leaked tweets relating to Islam, homosexuals and migrants reveal a man who holds the kind of views that should give all of us – and Ofcom – serious cause for concern
It is, we are told, a matter of some national importance that His Majesty’s Daily Telegraph should not fall into the wrong hands. It has been widely debated whether Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour, while a successful owner of Manchester City, should be allowed near the hallowed newsroom.
But what about Sir Paul Marshall?
Until recently, few outside the magic circle of hedge fund managers had heard of Sir Paul, who was quietly amassing a fortune said to be north of £600m. But then he started showing signs of wanting to be a mini-Rupert Murdoch, and people began to pay attention.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies