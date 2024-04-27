Hell hath no fury like a Donald Trump forced to spend all day in a dingy, cold courtroom at 100 Centre Street in downtown Manhattan. Here on the 15th floor, he has spent the last two weeks fulminating. But he can’t do that while the court is in session. Here it is Judge Juan Merchan who is in charge, not the former president. Here, the president has to do what he’s told.

For a man for whom being not just in charge, but in total control, is so much a part of his heavily curated image, this is proving tough. Defendant Trump turns up when the judge tells him to, and leaves at the end of the day. In that sense he is being treated like any other suspected criminal on trial. In others, of course, this is all totally abnormal.

As the first former president ever to face a criminal trial, the security is high – all other routine cases due to be heard on the 15th floor have been scattered to other municipal buildings. The president addresses the cameras on his way in and way out. And every day it is much the same: the judge is conflicted, this is all being orchestrated by crooked Joe Biden and his corrupt justice department, America has never seen anything like it.