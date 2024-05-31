The US election is no longer just Biden vs Trump – democracy itself is on the ballot

This year was always going to be notable for the sheer breadth and scale of its democratic elections. During 2024, more people are expected to vote in more (relatively) free and fair elections than ever.

Next week, the European parliament’s 400 million eligible voters will have the option to go to the polls, followed soon after by around 46 million Britons, who will choose whether or not the Conservatives deserve another term in office (it looks like not).

This weekend will bring the results of elections in India for the Lok Sabah (969 million eligible voters in the world’s largest democracy), and South Africa, with its 28 million registered voters.