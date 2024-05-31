Jump to content
Independent
The Independent View

The US election is no longer just Biden vs Trump – democracy itself is on the ballot

Editorial: It is deeply perplexing that countries such as South Africa and India, with their fundamental challenges, can manage to elect a government without the trauma and sense of impending doom currently afflicting the United States

Friday 31 May 2024 19:52 BST
1 June 2024
1 June 2024 (Dave Brown)

This year was always going to be notable for the sheer breadth and scale of its democratic elections. During 2024, more people are expected to vote in more (relatively) free and fair elections than ever.

Next week, the European parliament’s 400 million eligible voters will have the option to go to the polls, followed soon after by around 46 million Britons, who will choose whether or not the Conservatives deserve another term in office (it looks like not).

This weekend will bring the results of elections in India for the Lok Sabah (969 million eligible voters in the world’s largest democracy), and South Africa, with its 28 million registered voters.

