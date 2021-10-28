In normal, placid times, the routine inspection of a couple of fishing vessels doesn’t trouble news editors or cabinet ministers.

Of course, Brexit means that times will not be normal and placid for some considerable time, and thus the detention of two British boats in the English Channel by the French authorities is being treated in some political and media quarters as a virtual act of war. Or, at least, as a casus belli for a trade war that both sides will surely lose. This is absurd.

The first task of the British and French governments is to de-escalate the tensions, tone down the threats and counter-threats, and allow the usual brand of Brexit balm to be applied to the latest flare-up – an extended grace period while the prosaic business of the granting of licences can be sorted out by the French, Jersey, Guernsey and British authorities (including the SNP administration in Holyrood, given that Scottish fisherfolk are involved).