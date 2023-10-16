At a time when the prestige of parliament is standing low, the display of unity and determination tempered by humanity in the chamber of the Commons is a reminder of how the House can still rise to the occasion.

The prime minister, the leader of the opposition, the leader of the SNP parliamentary group, the Liberal Democrat Layla Moran and others spoke eloquently and movingly for the nation as a whole, and the people suffering in Gaza and Israel.

The critics of Israeli policy were temperate and the prime minister careful in his language about Israel’s right to defend itself. He resisted the temptation to polarise: if only the rest of his cabinet had the sense to.