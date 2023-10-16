MPs pay tribute to Israel and Gaza victims with minute of silence in UK parliament

MPs paid tribute to victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict by holding a minute's silence in parliament on Monday, 16 October.

In a speech in the House of Commons, Rishi Sunak said that at least six Britons were killed in Hamas’s “pogrom” in Israel and a further 10 are missing.

The prime minister added that the UK must “support absolutely Israel’s right to defend itself” and called for the immediate release of the around 200 hostages taken by the militant group.

Mr Sunak also said that Palestinian people are “victims of Hamas too” as he announced an extra £10 million of aid funding.