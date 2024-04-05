The explanations thus far offered by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for the fatal drone attack that killed seven international aid workers are, to say the least, unsatisfactory. Absent the possibility that the aid workers were targeted simply because they were providing aid – which would be unthinkable, even for the wilder elements of the Israeli military – of course the incident was “a grave mistake” and a case of “mistaken identity”.

The IDF thought, apparently, that the occupants of the three vehicles were Hamas terrorists – but we are still none the wiser as to why such an assumption was made about travellers in a deconflicted zone.

Nor does that account for how, precisely, it came to happen – or who, exactly, was responsible. Thus far, two officers have been dismissed over the strikes, for alleged mishandling of critical information and violations of the army’s rules of engagement, though it is unclear at this time whether that will be the extent of their punishment. Perhaps this will become known in due course, as part of the “transparent” process.