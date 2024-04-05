Netanyahu warns of ‘enormous implications’ for US if Israel isn’t victorious

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned of ‘enormous implications’ for the United States if Israel isn’t victorious in the war.

In a televised interview on Thursday (4 April), Mr Netanyahu said his nation’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza was “a larger battle”, arguing that “our battle is your battle”.

His comments follow US President Joe Biden’s stark warning that future US support for Israel Gaza’s war depends on the swift implementation of new steps to protect civilians and aid workers.

Seven workers from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in Gaza on Monday evening, with Britons John Chapman, 57; James “Jim” Henderson, 33; and James Kirby, 47; among those who died in the attack.