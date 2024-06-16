Penny Mordaunt imprinted herself on the national consciousness as the solemn bearer of the Sword of State at the coronation just over a year ago. She carried the huge weight – of the sword and her ceremonial responsibility – with an aplomb that drew widespread praise, with not a step misplaced and wearing an outfit of her own design. Since the start of the election campaign, she has represented the Conservatives in the two seven-party television debates, attracting rather more mixed reviews. She has now given her first in-depth interview of the campaign to The Independent.

While venturing into this particular lion’s den of the media may not represent quite the same challenge as coronation sword-bearing or quick-fire television debates, it comes with multiple risks of its own. The election result may be widely accepted as a foregone conclusion, but no incumbent MP would want to jeopardise her chances of re-election, and Ms Mordaunt, formerly leader of the House of Commons, is someone who may well have not just a political past but a political future, given the regularity with which she is mentioned as a possible party leader.

It is thus to Ms Mordaunt’s credit that she not only agreed to an interview, but spoke as openly and honestly as she did. At a time when politicians are the object of so much public mistrust, it is important to recognise that there are exceptions – perhaps many more exceptions than is commonly acknowledged – and her candour in particular is to be welcomed.