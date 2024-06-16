As Tories look beyond the election result, Penny Mordaunt is a credible opposition leader
Editorial: Even as she acknowledges the plight of her party less than three weeks out from the election, the former leader of the Commons is still rallying her electoral troops
Penny Mordaunt imprinted herself on the national consciousness as the solemn bearer of the Sword of State at the coronation just over a year ago. She carried the huge weight – of the sword and her ceremonial responsibility – with an aplomb that drew widespread praise, with not a step misplaced and wearing an outfit of her own design. Since the start of the election campaign, she has represented the Conservatives in the two seven-party television debates, attracting rather more mixed reviews. She has now given her first in-depth interview of the campaign to The Independent.
While venturing into this particular lion’s den of the media may not represent quite the same challenge as coronation sword-bearing or quick-fire television debates, it comes with multiple risks of its own. The election result may be widely accepted as a foregone conclusion, but no incumbent MP would want to jeopardise her chances of re-election, and Ms Mordaunt, formerly leader of the House of Commons, is someone who may well have not just a political past but a political future, given the regularity with which she is mentioned as a possible party leader.
It is thus to Ms Mordaunt’s credit that she not only agreed to an interview, but spoke as openly and honestly as she did. At a time when politicians are the object of so much public mistrust, it is important to recognise that there are exceptions – perhaps many more exceptions than is commonly acknowledged – and her candour in particular is to be welcomed.
