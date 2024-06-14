Jump to content
The Tory party may be on the way out, but the damage done will haunt Britain for generations

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 14 June 2024 14:49 BST
Keir Starmer and the labour government will a have mountain to climb if they are to reverse the disastrous state of the country (AFP via Getty Images)

The Conservatives have left a legacy which will haunt Britain for generations: Brexit. With the recent changes to the political make-up of European countries, especially in France and Germany, it is becoming less likely that Britain will be considered eligible to ever be a full member of the EU again.

An added obvious disadvantage is the disastrous state of our finances nand the size of our nation’s debt after 14 years of Tory mismanagement.

Hopefully, a new British government may find a way to persuade the EU that we are worth another chance. However, the stakes are much higher now, with European far-right parties gaining a very strong foothold. Keir Starmer and the labour government will a have mountain to climb if they are to reverse the disastrous state of the country.

