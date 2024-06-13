Though the sober-looking monochrome figure looking out from the cover of the Labour manifesto doesn’t resemble anyone’s idea of a revolutionary, there is no doubt that Sir Keir Starmer has not just changed his party’s policy and presentation, but also its philosophy.

In his own words – and he dominates his party as no leader has since the “sun king” phase of Tony Blair’s reign – “wealth creation is our number one priority, growth is our core business”.

Rather like his endless references to his father’s occupation, Sir Keir seems determined also to get the message through that Labour is now “the party of wealth creation”. The term “redistribution” was only uttered to invoke Labour’s misguided priorities in the past.