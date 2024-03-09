The fight for women’s rights over the past 50 years is a story of progress.

Women and girls have demolished barriers, dismantled stereotypes, and driven progress towards a more just and equal world. Women’s rights were finally recognised as fundamental and universal human rights. Hundreds of millions more girls are in classrooms around the world. And pioneering leaders have smashed glass ceilings across the globe.

But progress is under threat. And full equality remains light years away.