Ending the patriarchy requires money on the table – it’s time to cough up

Billions of women and girls face marginalisation, injustice and discrimination all around the world. UN secretary-general António Guterres explains why, when it comes to gender equality, we have to start putting our money where our mouth is

Saturday 09 March 2024 10:33
Putting money behind equality is the right thing to do, but it also makes financial sense

Putting money behind equality is the right thing to do, but it also makes financial sense

The fight for women’s rights over the past 50 years is a story of progress.

Women and girls have demolished barriers, dismantled stereotypes, and driven progress towards a more just and equal world. Women’s rights were finally recognised as fundamental and universal human rights. Hundreds of millions more girls are in classrooms around the world. And pioneering leaders have smashed glass ceilings across the globe.

But progress is under threat. And full equality remains light years away.

