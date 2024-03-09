Meghan Markle has shared some powerful advice while taking the stage at the SXSW panel in Texas.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, made an appearance on the panel in honour of International Women’s Day on Friday 8 March.

Meghan spoke candidly about an array of topics — including parenthood, bullying and female empowerment — while her husband, Prince Harry, watched on from the audience.

During a discussion on the importance of representation in media and entertainment, the Duchess shared a personal anecdote encouraging people "to use their voice to advocate what is right".