My wife and I have three cherished grandchildren. They are very young, ranging from three-and-a-half, to just turning one. They probably don’t yet know it, but each is of Jewish parentage. For the same reason – and no other – young children their age were murdered in Southern Israel last weekend.

The Israeli government published horrific picture of babies they assert were mutilated and burned by Hamas. There were reports – disputed and as yet unverified – that children had been beheaded. Other children are hostages in the labyrinthine chaos of Gaza, their fates uncertain at best.

I am no fan of the current Netanyahu government or, indeed, of his past governments. The situation is untenable. Democracy and hope in Israel have been receding. So too, it appears has the capability of its national security establishment.