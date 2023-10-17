Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

Israel must do what Hamas criminally failed to do – and protect civilian lives

International law is absolutely clear that the intentional targeting of civilians is prohibited, writes Eric Lewis. As Israel responds, it must not descend into the same indefensible massive killing of innocents

Tuesday 17 October 2023 12:04
Comments
<p>Palestinian children look at the building of the Zanon family, destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)</p>

Palestinian children look at the building of the Zanon family, destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

My wife and I have three cherished grandchildren. They are very young, ranging from three-and-a-half, to just turning one. They probably don’t yet know it, but each is of Jewish parentage. For the same reason – and no other – young children their age were murdered in Southern Israel last weekend.

The Israeli government published horrific picture of babies they assert were mutilated and burned by Hamas. There were reports – disputed and as yet unverified – that children had been beheaded. Other children are hostages in the labyrinthine chaos of Gaza, their fates uncertain at best.

I am no fan of the current Netanyahu government or, indeed, of his past governments. The situation is untenable. Democracy and hope in Israel have been receding. So too, it appears has the capability of its national security establishment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in