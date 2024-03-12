Lee Anderson’s defection has damaged the Conservatives more than they realise

The best bit of analysis on Lee Anderson’s defection to Reform UK so far has been provided by, erm, Lee Anderson.

Before he had the Tory whip removed, and was still Rishi Sunak’s licensed attack dog, a sort of XL Bully patrolling the Red Wall to intimidate Labour canvassers, Anderson was very lucid about the futility of supporting what is now his new party: “Reform is not the answer. It leaves the door open for Sir Keir Starmer to get into No 10, and undo all the hard work we have tried to do so far.”

Leaving aside the bit about “hard work”, Anderson is entirely right, and he will soon enough observe the results of his not-that-surprising move on his former mates when the general election eventually comes round. He will damage the party that helped get him into parliament, just as surely his previous defection from Labour in 2019 – he was once a Corbynite local councillor – helped Boris Johnson snatch the usually safe constituency of Ashfield from Labour after decades of possession.