Lee Anderson’s comments about Sadiq Khan were “unambiguously racist, Islamophobic, divisive and damaging,” Labour’s party chair has said.

Anneliese Dodds told Sky News on Monday (26 February) she has written to the Conservative Party chairs seven times over the past three years calling for them to take action against Islamophobia in the party.

The former Tory deputy chair lost the Conservative whip after failing to apologise for claiming “Islamists” had “got control” of the London mayor and the capital city.

The prime minister “acted when it appeared no apology was going to be forthcoming,” Dodds added.