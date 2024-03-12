Lee Anderson is ‘Midlands version of Donald Trump,’ says voter

Lee Anderson has been likened to a “Midlands version” of former US president Donald Trump.

The MP, who was suspended by the Conservative Party after refusing to apologise for claims Islamists had “control” of London mayor Sadiq Khan, announced his defection to Reform UK on Monday (11 March).

He announced his switch to the Nigel Farage-linked right-wing populist party at a press conference alongside party leader Richard Tice and said: “I will start by saying I want my country back”.

A voter in Mr Anderson’s Ashfield constituency likened him to Mr Trump in an LBC call-in on Monday.

Caller Ceclia said: “I think Lee Anderson is a Midlands version of Donald Trump. He is interested in nobody.”