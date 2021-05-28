Covid vaccine deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi recently announced that booster Covid-19 jabs would only be available from September.

This vague timetable takes no account the potential loss of protection from July for vulnerable adults who had their second jabs in January, as Pfizer has thus far only guaranteed high efficacy for six months after the second dose.

Specific dates for booster jabs addressing this issue are called for as a matter of urgency.